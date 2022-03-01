DC Drops Mask Requirement in Restaurants, Stores, Gyms

D.C.’s government no longer requires masks in many locations, including restaurants, bars, gyms, stores and entertainment venues. However, private businesses may still require customers or employees to wear masks.

Loosened indoor mask requirements went into effect in the District on Tuesday, March 1, amid significant improvements to COVID-19 metrics.

Starting today, March 1, the District’s indoor mask requirements will be dialed back. Masks continue to be required for certain indoor settings. pic.twitter.com/4gsfhElqmt — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 1, 2022

Here’s a rundown of where D.C. does and does not require masks.

D.C. no longer requires masks indoors at:

restaurants and bars

sports and entertainment venues

gyms

houses of worship

grocery stores

retail establishments

businesses

D.C. government facilities with no public interaction

Masks will continue to be required indoors at:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

any private business that chooses to require them for customers or employees

schools

child care facilities

health care and medical facilities

libraries

nursing homes and assisted living facilities

shelters and dorms

correctional facilities

public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles

D.C. government facilities that have direct interaction between employees and the public, such as DMV service centers

D.C. already dropped its requirement that restaurants and entertainment venues check customers’ vaccination status. That changed on Feb. 15.

Today's COVID-19 indicators:



- 1,422,742 Vaccinations Administered

- 238 New Confirmed Positive Cases

- 63 New Self-Reported Probable Cases

- 0 New Hospitalizations

- 1 New Lives Lost

- Level: Substantial Transmission



Learn more:https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa pic.twitter.com/eArYB54MvR — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 28, 2022

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed D.C. on Tuesday as having a low COVID-19 community level.

“People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” CDC guidance says.