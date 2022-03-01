masks

DC Drops Mask Requirement in Restaurants, Stores, Gyms

Here’s a rundown of where masks are and are not required in D.C.

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

D.C.’s government no longer requires masks in many locations, including restaurants, bars, gyms, stores and entertainment venues. However, private businesses may still require customers or employees to wear masks. 

Loosened indoor mask requirements went into effect in the District on Tuesday, March 1, amid significant improvements to COVID-19 metrics. 

D.C. no longer requires masks indoors at: 

  • restaurants and bars
  • sports and entertainment venues
  • gyms
  • houses of worship
  • grocery stores
  • retail establishments
  • businesses
  • D.C. government facilities with no public interaction

Masks will continue to be required indoors at: 

  • any private business that chooses to require them for customers or employees
  • schools
  • child care facilities
  • health care and medical facilities
  • libraries
  • nursing homes and assisted living facilities
  • shelters and dorms
  • correctional facilities
  • public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles
  • D.C. government facilities that have direct interaction between employees and the public, such as DMV service centers

D.C. already dropped its requirement that restaurants and entertainment venues check customers’ vaccination status. That changed on Feb. 15. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed D.C. on Tuesday as having a low COVID-19 community level. 

“People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” CDC guidance says. 

