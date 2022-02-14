DC to Drop Mandates on Masks, Proof of COVID Vaccination

D.C.'s mask mandate will be allowed to expire Feb. 28, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. The end date was previously set, but Bowser could have opted to push it back.

The expiration means that starting March 1, masks will no longer be required in the following places:

restaurants and bars

sports and entertainment venues

gyms

houses of worship

grocery stores

retail establishments

businesses

D.C. government facilities with no public interaction

Masks will continue to be required in the following places:

any private business that chooses to require masks

schools

child care facilities

healthcare, medical facilities

libraries

nursing homes, assisted living facilities

shelters, dorms

correctional facilities

public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles

D.C. government facilities that have direct interaction between employees and the public, such as DMV service centers

Any private business that wants to require use of masks by its employees or customers still will be able to do so.

In addition, starting Tuesday, proof of vaccination will no longer be required in public places such as restaurants and entertainment venues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The announcements come as D.C. sees improvements in its COVID-19 metrics, and jurisdictions in the D.C. area and across the country lift restrictions. COVID-19 cases have dropped by more than 90% in the District, since the height of the omicron wave, according to DC Health. There's also been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said pulling back mask mandates is not a premature move.

"We have to be nimble if something is to change, like it changed in December with a new, very contagious variant," Bowser said. "I don't think any of us can say here that there won't be other variants that would require us to do something different."

The District will also scale back testing sites. After Feb. 26, COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at fire houses.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.