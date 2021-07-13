Money Report

Kentucky

41. Kentucky

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat

Population: 4,477,251

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, stable

Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

