2nd businessman pleads guilty in bribery case involving former Culpeper Co. sheriff

A second man pleaded guilty in the case involving the former Culpeper County sheriff and three people accused of bribing him to become auxiliary deputies.

James Metcalf, a Northern Virginia businessman, admitted to paying then Sheriff Scott Jenkins a $5,000 bribe in August 2022, according to court documents made public Wednesday afternoon.

In Metcalf’s case, it was a check for the sheriff’s reelection campaign.

Metcalf is the second auxiliary deputy to plead guilty in the case, following businessman Fredric Gumbinner in November.

Jenkins, who lost reelection in November, pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for May in Charlottesville.

Metcalf’s attorney did not return calls late Wednesday afternoon.

Metcalf agreed to cooperate against remaining defendants, including former Sheriff Jenkins.