Virginia businessman pleads guilty in Culpeper County bribery case

An auxiliary sheriff’s deputy in Culpeper County, Virginia, pleaded guilty to bribery Monday, six months before the sheriff himself goes on trial.

Four years ago, Virginia businessman Fredric Gumbinner paid thousands of dollars to become a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy.

According to an assistant U.S. attorney in court and the indictment against him, Gumbinner gave $20,000 to Rick Rahim, another auxiliary deputy, on Oct. 1, 2019, with intent to influence and reward Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

Gumbinner’s attorney admitted the sheriff got at least some of that money as a quid pro quo bribe to make Gumbinner an auxiliary deputy.

According to the indictment, Jenkins never reported a campaign contribution from Gumbinner. The I-Team confirmed that after reviewing campaign filings for the sheriff.

In court Monday, Gumbinner responded to the judge in one- or two-word answers, including pleading “guilty” to the bribery charge.

Gumbinner’s is just one of the bribes Jenkins is accused of accepting. As part of his plea deal, other counts against Gumbinner were dropped. He could face years in prison and won’t be back in court for sentencing until July.

Gumbinner didn’t talk to the News4 I-Team as he walked in and out of court Monday.

Jenkins, who just lost his reelection bid this month, is scheduled to go on trial in May. According to Gumbinner’s plea agreement, he is obligated to testify.

Both Jenkins and Rahim have pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys had no comment about Monday’s development.

Reported by Ted Oberg, produced by Rick Yarborough, and shot and edited by Jeff Piper.