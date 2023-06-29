Culpeper sheriff indicted for accepting bribes for police credentials: Feds

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted on federal charges after prosecutors say he took cash bribes and campaign contributions in exchange for police credentials that he said would let buyers carry concealed guns nationwide without permits.

The Justice Department unsealed the indictment against Jenkins on Thursday. Three other men also stand charged. Jenkins and the others are in custody and are expected in court Thursday, an FBI representative said.

Jenkins, 51, is accused of accepting cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions of at least $72,500 from at least eight people, including two undercover FBI agents, since April 2019.

“In return, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“Jenkins told or caused others to tell the bribe payors that those law-enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit,” the statement continued.

Jenkins was charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and eight counts of federal programs bribery.

Neither Jenkins’ attorney nor the county attorney nor the sheriff’s office immediately responded to inquiries from News4.

Dozens of volunteers deputized

As the News4 I-Team previously reported, the FBI seized $10,000 from Jenkins’ campaign account in January, amid signs of a larger investigation. Sources with knowledge of the investigation said a number of Culpeper County employees had been subpoenaed to testify to a federal grand jury.

Jenkins and his D.C. lawyer previously declined to comment about the campaign cash seizure or subpoenas.

In May, newly uncovered court documents revealed a federal wiretap of a phone linked to Jenkins. The federal intercept of calls concluded in mid-January.

In searches of court records, the I-Team found 46 auxiliary deputies appointed by Jenkins and sworn in by a circuit court judge. That’s more than double the number of auxiliary deputies authorized by a Culpeper County ordinance “not to exceed fifteen (15) percent of the paid force.”

According to the sheriff’s own general order, auxiliary deputies are supposed to be trained. According to the results of a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services only has training records for three of the 46 auxiliaries.

A Culpeper sheriff’s general order explains auxiliary deputies will get the same equipment as full-time deputies. The sheriff’s office told the I-Team it could only find records of five auxiliary deputies getting any equipment at all. There are no records of any firearms issued to auxiliary deputies, despite the general order stating the equipment is the same whether deputies are full time or auxiliary.

The general order is clear that each auxiliary deputy is to work 16 hours a month. The sheriff’s office could not provide a single time sheet proving any of the auxiliary deputies had worked even a single hour. Go here for the full story.

Jenkins oversees a staff of 70 and an $8 million budget.

Culpeper is about 70 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

