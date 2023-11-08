Culpeper County sheriff loses reelection bid amid bribery, conspiracy indictment

Culpeper County’s sheriff lost his bid to keep the position he’s held for 12 years as a federal bribery and conspiracy indictment surrounds him.

Tim Chilton, an assistant chief for the city of Culpeper, is projected to be the next sheriff in the county. He won every part of the county and has two months to get ready to take over

Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted earlier this year on charges that he took bribes and gave auxiliary badges to people who allegedly paid for them. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in May.

The federal government seized almost all of his campaign funds in January.

In two public debates, the indictment wasn’t really raised as an issue.

Chilton said the issues in the indictment may not be the last concerns about what’s going on inside the sheriff’s office. He plans audits of the budget, guns the office purchased and an overhaul of an auxiliary deputy program.

Jenkins has worked for the sheriff’s office for 33 years and is well known for his service and at times outspoken support of gun rights.

Jenkins and his attorney did not respond to several emails from News4 about the election.

Joe Watson, a retired Alexandria police officer who also worked in the Culpeper County Sheriff’s office, was the third candidate.