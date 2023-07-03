‘I am still the sheriff': Indicted Culpeper sheriff accused of accepting bribes says he's still in charge

In his first public comments since federal bribery and conspiracy charges were unsealed against him, indicted Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins told the I-Team, “I am still the sheriff. I am still working. I am still running for re-election.”

The I-Team caught up with the sheriff Monday outside his office. He refused to answer any other questions citing the case, but said he was at the Sheriff’s office to meet someone for business. After the brief but cordial exchange, Jenkins rolled up the window on his pickup and drove off.

It happened four days after he appeared in a federal court in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was the first step in a case that could send Jenkins to a federal prison for decades.

The 38-page indictment alleges Jenkins accepted at least $72,500 dollars in cash and campaign contribution bribes since April 2019 from at least eight people— including two undercover agents, as well as Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In exchange for the campaign donations, the feds allege Jenkins appointed the men auxiliary deputies, which allowed them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit.

The three men indicted with Jenkins all pleaded not guilty last week. The sheriff has yet to enter a plea, and his attorney has not commented to the I-Team.

The indictments come after years of reporting from the News4 I-Team regarding the sheriff and the way he runs his office and Auxiliary Deputy Program.

County Supervisor Tom Underwood told the I-Team the allegations were “embarrassing for the county,” but stopped short of calling on the sheriff to step down even temporarily.

“The sheriff has a lot of challenges right now,” Underwood told News4, but left the decision to step aside to voters and the sheriff himself.

Former Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins (no relation) was less forgiving.

“To see the leader of an organization, a leader in this county, betray the trust and basically sell out badges to the highest bidder – it’s unfathomable I think to this community,” he said.

When asked if Jenkins should remain in charge of the Sheriff’s office, the former chief was clear, “I don’t think so… I don’t think it sits well with anyone here.”

There appears to be little in Virginia law that could force the sheriff to step aside before a trial.

Jenkins is set for trial in September. He is running for re-election in November.