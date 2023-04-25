10 Trendy Adventures Around DC We'd Do Again and Again

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

Getting sprayed by paint cannons, flying high through the air and a larger-than-life scavenger hunt in a historic house are just a few unexpected ways to make memories in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

If you're planning a birthday celebration or group outing, it's all about finding something unique, fun, approachable for a variety of people — and a great photo op.

Check out these fun activities that will scratch your itch for adventure.

The immersive experience Beat the Bomb opened in the District, bringing video game excitement to life with its one-hour mission experience. News4’s Tommy McFLY got a preview.

Beat The Bomb

20005 Hecht Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

It’s part escape room, part immersive video game and ends with a paint cannon. Mission experiences start at $44.95, and booking is open now. Details.

Beer Trails

Spanning a county or an afternoon walk these trails offer adventures in sipping and socializing for the responsible explorer. Check out:

Breweries along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Virginia. Bikeablebrews has a thorough guide.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Beer Trail leads you to some of Northeast's best local breweries — use the free digital passport to track your progress and get in the running for prizes.

The Montgomery County Tastemakers Trail includes not just 13 breweries, but also six wineries, two cideries and a coffee stop.

For decades, the C&O Canal boat tours were a fixture in Georgetown, but it's been about a decade since they last ran. Now visitors can again take boat tours and learn about the canal's lock system. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

C&O Canal Boat Tours

1057 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, D.C.

Georgetown Heritage’s Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal boat tours will return for a second season sooner than initially expected. The tours along the Georgetown waterway will resume May 5, but you can book tickets now. Tickets range from $8 for kids to $15 for adults on weekdays and $12-$25 on weekends. Details.

Climb UPton, a ropes course with free falls and ziplines is opening this weekend in Virginia. The Scene’s Tommy McFly has a preview of the thrill-seeking course.

Climb UPton

6060 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

Ever wanted to climb into a game of Mouse Trap? The largest ropes course in the Mid-Atlantic features free falls and ziplines among more than 90 obstacles — and you can choose your challenge: easy, medium or difficult. Prices for a 90-minute climbing passport start at $19.95 for kids 5-7; $39.95 for youth 8 to 15 and $49.95 for adults 16 and up. Details.

Climbing adventures are all over the D.C. area. A few more to check out include Go Ape! (Derwood, Maryland); The Adventure Park (Sandy Spring, Maryland); Terrapin Adventures (Savage, Maryland); Sky Zone (Springfield, Virginia) and Super Awesome and Amazing (Springfield, Virginia).

Courtesy of Ultimate Archery

Dodgeball Archery at Ultimate Archery

22370 Davis Dr., Suite 150, Sterling, Virginia

The nostalgia of dodgeball and the novelty of shooting a bow and arrow merge in a unique activity that will work up a sweat. Ultimate Archery runs a variety of team-based games that all involve letting loose padded arrows at your friends and family. It's good for adults and kids aged 7 and up. Prices start at $33 per player. Details.

Mansion on O Street

2020 O Street NW, Washington, D.C.

How many secret doors can you find? One of the most offbeat museums in D.C. encourages you to explore a mansion stuffed with eclectic Americana artifacts. Mansion on O Street admission starts at $30 per person on weekdays. Details.

News4’s Tommy McFly reports on where golfers of all levels can practice putting or improve their swing in the D.C. area this summer.

Perch Putt

1805 Capital One Drive, 11th Floor, Tysons, Virginia

Eleven stories above Tysons, swing through 18 holes of mini golf while snacking on street eats and sipping drinks from the bar. Games start at $15 per person. Details.

Punch Bowl Social

4238 Wilson Blvd. Suite 1180, Arlington, Virginia

Fun in any weather and good for groups, this bar-arcade’s Arlington outpost packs arcade classics, bowling, shuffleboard, karaoke, ping pong and much more under one roof. Make your reservations early, then take some selfies in the retro-designed rooms. Details.

Swingers

Dupont and Navy Yard

Perhaps the biggest name in D.C.’s mini golf renaissance, Swingers now has two locations and still manages to get booked up on weekends. The indoor courses are fantastical and over-the-top, and there's plenty of room for your group to grab food and drinks before or after the game. Tickets start at $24. Details.

A new immersive experience at Tysons Corner Center lets people step into the pages of beloved Dr. Seuss books. News4’s Tommy McFLY has a preview.

Dr. Seuss Experience

7852U Tysons Corner Center, Tysons, Virginia

Oh, the places you’ll go! The Dr. Seuss Experience brings to life nine books, inviting kids and adults to meet characters from “The Lorax,” "The Cat in the Hat" and “Horton Hears a Who!” The experience at Tysons Corner Center is open through June. Details.

