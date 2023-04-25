Doggo Dates: Top 10 Dog-Friendly Places Around DC

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

President Harry Truman probably never said, "If you want a friend in Washington, buy a dog." But D.C. still loves its canine friends, and luckily the whole Beltway has plenty of ways to entertain them.

Leash up your good boy or girl and head to these places in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where human's best friend is more than welcome.

Bark Social

935 Prose Street, North Bethesda

A dog haven inside Pike & Rose hosts lots of events and offers a menu of drinks and food for two- and four-legged friends. Doggy visitors will need to register, plus get a day pass ($10.99-$14.99 for the first dog) or membership. Details.

Courtesy of barkhaus

Barkhaus

529 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia

This dog-friendly bar and restaurant offers an off-leash indoor and outdoor dog park. There are menus of puppucinos, peanut butter snacks and Bark-Ables (Lunchables for pups) for dogs, plus specials and a yappy hour for people. You must register and provide proof of vaccines. Daily passes cost $10, or you can purchase a membership. Details.

Baseball Game: Pups in the Park

Nationals Park (1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, D.C.)

Bring your dog to Nationals Park! Fur babies can sit in the pet-friendly outfield reserved section during select games. Pups in the Park dates for 2023 include May 19, June 7, Aug. 16, Sept. 5 and Sept. 25. You’ll need to buy tickets for each human ($35) and one for the dog ($10), plus sign a waiver. Proceeds from dog tickets go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. Details.

Battery Kemble Park

Northwest D.C.; multiple access points

This national parkland is right off bustling Nebraska Avenue, but it feels remote and wild once you hit the trails. There’s usually plentiful free parking in the lot off Chain Bridge Road NW; note that locals often let their dogs off-leash in that area.

Brookeville Beer Farm

20315 A Georgia Ave., Brookeville, Maryland

Grab your pooch, a pizza and a pint then sit at the outdoor picnic tables. Dogs should remain leashed. Details.

See also: Doc Waters Cidery in Germantown, Maryland.

Congressional Cemetery

1801 E St SE, Washington, D.C.

Pick up a day pass ($15 per dog) or join the K9 Corps to roam the 35-acre historic site. Dogs are not allowed during certain events, including funerals. Text DOG to 515-608-8682 for the latest updates. Details.

Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria, Virginia

Grab a cider (including uncommon options like Gherkin pickle and sugar-free) and chill with Sparky while enjoying special weekly events. Details.

Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, Virginia

Your pup is welcome to visit George Washington’s historic estate during regular daytime hours. Just stick to the outdoor attractions and follow a few rules. Details.

Swampoodle Park

Corner of 3rd & L Streets NE, Washington, D.C.

Of course, a park named Swampoodle welcomes dogs and even lets them run wild on an agility course. The nonprofit Friends of NoMa Dogs maintains the space. Details.

Wet Dog Tavern

2100 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Two dog-friendly patios and a weekday happy hour will keep humans and furry friends happy in the Shaw area. Details.

