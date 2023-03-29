Nats Park Opening Day: What to Know If You're Going to the First Game (Or Any Time This Season, Really)

Whether you're planning to head out for Opening Day at Nationals Park, or just thinking about going to some games later in the season, here's what to know.

When Is Opening Day 2023?

Major League Baseball's official Opening Day is Thursday, March 30, and the Nats are in town for it!

Tickets are available online here.

Who Are the Nats Playing on Opening Day? What's the Schedule?

The Nats will kick off their season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Nats pitcher Patrick Corbin will make his second straight Opening Day start this year.

A Budweiser Clydesdales procession led by Nats 2019 World Series champ (and "Baby Shark" aficionado) Gerardo Parra will depart from Nats Park (corner of First and N streets SE) at 10:45 a.m. Parra will greet fans and pass out giveaways (including autographed memorabilia, the Nats say) along the way. Here's the route for the Clydesdales: east on N Street; north on Fourth Street; west on M Street along Half Street SE, and then stopping at Nats Park's Center Field Gates about 11:15 a.m. You'll be able to get pics with the Clydesdales outside the ballpark from then until 11:30 a.m. (Note: One Clydesdale will be available for more photos inside the park, near the Budweiser Brew House, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.)

Gates at Nats Park will open at 11:30 a.m.; on-field pregame ceremonies begin at 12:20 p.m.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Including Opening Day, the Nats will play six straight games at home to begin their season: back-to-back series against the Braves (March 30; April 1, 2) and the Tampa Bay Rays (April 3, 4, 5). They'll then head out west to battle the Colorado Rockies.

You can see the rest of the Nats' 2023 regular-season schedule online here.

Fans may notice changes like a new pitch clock at Nationals Park during Thursday's season opener. The Scene’s Tommy McFly reports on what the clock could mean for games this season.

What's New at Nationals Park in 2023? What About Food Options?

You'll find new concession stands this year, including a lot more grab-and-go options. The Nats hope that will keep lines moving faster and cut down on the time it takes people to get their food.

More local restaurants will also be featured throughout Nats Park. Newcomers this year are Swizzler, Capo Italian Deli and Jammin’ Island BBQ.

There will also be new beer vending kiosks. The Beer Market has AI and scanners, which park officials hope will help streamline the process.

Budweiser released limited-edition MLB cans for 14 teams, including the Washington Nationals. You can purchase the memorabilia cans in Nats Park and wherever Budweiser is sold.

A new "gamified" recycling initiative acts as a raffle. Any fan who recycles during the game and uses the approved recycling containers will automatically be entered into a chance to win tickets to the next Nats game.

Hey, Do You Have a Seating Chart for Nationals Park?

Why, yes, we do. (More accurately, the Nats' website does.)

It is here.

What Can We Expect from the Team in 2023?

Last year, the Nationals compiled the franchise's worst record (55-107) since moving to Washington in 2005. In all likelihood, it will be an uphill battle for the organization again this year.

The biggest difference in Opening Day rosters from 2022 to 2023 is the absence of Juan Soto. Washington dealt the star outfielder, along with first baseman Josh Bell, to the San Diego Padres before last year's trade deadline. The Nationals landed a haul of prospects in the trade, but it could take a while before those young players are truly able to impact winning at the major league level. Still, the growth of Cade Cavalli, CJ Abrams, Carter Kieboom and more are enough of a reason for Nats fans to tune in this season.

Manager Davey Martinez will trot out a familiar face to start the year. Patrick Corbin will make his second straight Opening Day start when the Nats host the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. The veteran lefty led the majors with 19 losses last season and had a career-worst 6.31 ERA.

One big thing working against the Nats in 2023 is the loaded NL East, which featured two 101-win teams and the eventual National League champions in 2022. The New York Mets went on a free agent spending spree and got Justin Verlander to take the place of Jacob deGrom. The Braves have locked in their core and are just a season removed from a World Series title. The Philadelphia Phillies went all the way from a wild card to the World Series last postseason before falling to the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. Even the Miami Marlins finished 14 games ahead of the Nats in the division standings last season.

You might also notice a small update on players' uniforms: The team will wear "TNL" patches on their uniforms all season, in honor of Ted Lerner, the Nats' founding owner, who died in February at 97.

What's the Best Way to Get to Nats Games? Are There Parking Garages?

You have plenty of options, including:

Metrorail: If you're taking Metro, the closest station is Navy Yard-Ballpark on the Green Line, which is just a block from Nats Park. Another option is the Capitol South station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines, which is a 15-minute walk from the ballpark.

Metrobus & Circulator: Several Metrobus routes serve the area. See timetables here and a map of all Metrobus routes here. You can also get to the ballpark via D.C.'s Circulator. The Union Station-Navy Yard route drops off riders at the M Street and New Jersey Avenue SE entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station. Find more info here.

Parking Garages: You can buy parking passes for covered or uncovered parking ahead of time online here. Drive-up parking is available on a game-by-game basis and is not available for all games. Note that Nats parking facilities are now cashless and will only accept credit cards. All lots will open 2.5 hours prior to the start of each game and will close an hour after the end of each game. Tailgating is not permitted at Nats parking facilities.

Bicycle: Have your own bike? Nats Park has a free bike valet in Garage C, at the corner of N and First streets SE. You'll find the access point on First Street, to the left of the garage's vehicle entrance. Want a short-term bike rental? Capital Bikeshare has four docking stations around Nats Park: 1st & N streets SE; 1st & K streets SE; 3rd & Tingey streets SE, and M Street & New Jersey Avenue SE.

Rideshare and Taxis: You can rideshare or take a taxi to Nats Park. Getting dropped off a block or two away could save you time and money sitting in traffic. After the game, you can catch a cab at the taxi stand on the north side of M Street SE between South Capitol and Half streets SE. If you want to Uber or Lyft home, Nationals Park recommends you don't order a rideshare vehicle to South Capitol Street because it's very busy. Try walking a few blocks north.

Water Taxi: The Potomac Riverboat Company offers water taxi service from Georgetown; Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and National Harbor, Maryland, to the Diamond Teague Park pier, located across the street from Nationals Park. You can see the route and buy tickets here.

What Giveaways Are at Nationals Park? When Is Pups in the Park for 2023?

You'll find plenty of promos and special events all season long, starting with Opening Day (naturally!), when the first 20,000 fans to arrive will get free T-shirts.

After that, other highlights include:

April 5: Blossoms & Baseball (a National Cherry Blossom Festival event)

April 15: Giveaway: Josiah Gray Bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

April 16: Pups in the Park; Value Day

April 28: Giveaway: Nationals Fedora (first 20,000 fans)

April 30: Kids' opening day with a giveaway: kids' rally cap (first 10,000 fans age 12 & under); Value Day

May 12: Fireworks Friday

May 19: Pups in the Park

May 20: Star Wars Day with giveaway: dueling Hawaiian Shirts: Dark Side vs. Light Side (first 10,000 fans will receive one of two shirts)

May 21: Teddy Handmade by Robots vinyl figure (first 10,000 fans ages 3-12)

June 2: Fireworks Friday; U.S. Navy Day

June 6: Night OUT; giveaway: Screech Night OUT bobblehead for Pride Month (the Night OUT VIP package includes a T-shirt and a $5 donation to Team DC per ticket)

June 7: Pups in the Park

July 3: Freedom Fireworks

July 8: Harry Potter Day (giveaway: Harry Potter house scarves; first 10,000 fans will receive one of four scarves)

July 17: Giveaway: Teddy & Abe Racing Presidents bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Aug 16: Pups in the Park; Marine Corps Day

Aug. 12: Giveaway: George & Tom Racing Presidents bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 19: Caturday (Note: $5 towards each ticket goes towards the Humane Rescue Alliance. You cannot actually bring your cat!)

Aug. 31: Ladies' Night

Sept. 5: Pups in the Park

Sept. 23: Pups in the Park

On Value Days, tickets start at $9. Select concessions (25-ounce cans of domestic beer until the end of the 7th inning; hot dogs, fountain sodas and bottled water) are 40% off if you place a mobile order using the code VALUE. Select items at the Main Team Store are also 40% off, and parking for $10 is available in Lot W. Find more info on Value Days here.

Does Nationals Park Still Have COVID-19 Protocols?

Nats Park is again operating at full capacity. There are no vaccine or mask mandates in effect at this time, according to the Nationals' website.

All Nationals employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What's the Clear Bag Policy at Nationals Park? What Else Can You Bring, and What's Prohibited?

Yes, the clear bag policy is still in place, with limited exceptions.

You may bring:

certain bags: clutch bags 5"x7"x¾" or smaller clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags measuring 16"x16"x8" or smaller — but any buckles, grommets, hardware or other décor can't conceal any part of the bag diaper bags or bags used for ADA/medical reasons measuring 16"x16"x8" or smaller bags purchased inside the Nats Park complex during the game will be tagged and permitted for that day only

clear, factory-sealed or empty plastic water bottles no larger than one liter, juice boxes, insulin containers and baby food Note: only one water bottle per person will be permitted

single-serving food items, if they are contained in one of the approved bags under the Nationals' current bag policy, or carried in your hands so the food items can be screened by security

collapsible umbrellas

You may not bring:

metal or glass containers of any kind, except for those mentioned above

food items not adhering to the food policy above

bags not adhering to the bag policy above

non-collapsible umbrellas

soft-sided coolers, hard coolers or ice chests

brooms, poles or staffs of any kind

weapons (including pocket knives), fireworks and other illegal substances

camera lenses greater than eight inches, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

animals (except service animals)

beach balls and other inflatable items

laser pens and laser pointers

baseball bats (however, baseball bats purchased inside the Nats Park complex during the game will be tagged and permitted for that day only)

alcohol not purchased at the Nats Park complex

noisemakers not provided by the Nationals

skateboards, hoverboards, helmets and wheeled footwear

drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles

self-defense sprays (such as pepper spray and mace)

toy guns (including water guns) and toy knives

Any other item deemed dangerous, inappropriate or otherwise violating Nats Park's Guest Conduct Policy

What's the Weather Forecast for Opening Day?

You'll want your sunglasses and sunscreen — but some warmer layers as well, Storm Team4 says.

What's that all about? Well, if your seats are in the sun, you will be comfortably cool. But if your seats are in the shade, you will feel the chill.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the upper 50s, so it'll be a few degrees below normal. However, despite the chill, we can expect sunny skies.

