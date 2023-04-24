10 Rooftop Bars to Elevate Your Vibes in Washington DC This Spring

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

Spring is here, and D.C.'s bar scene is reaching new heights. Nothing lifts our spirits like sipping a cold drink while looking at sweeping views of the District.

Whether you're looking for a sophisticated date night spot or a place to watch sports, D.C. has a rooftop for you.

Here are The Scene's top rooftops as of April 2023 (in alphabetical order):

Baja Tap

2436 18th St., NW Washington, D.C.

Offering one of the most affordable rooftop happy hours we've found — complete with live music — this Adams Morgan newcomer does tacos, tequila and more California-inspired Mexican fare. The regular menu includes seven margaritas by the glass ($10-$14) or pitcher ($39-$54), plus $8 tap beers, $5 tacos... and a festive $85 torre de tacos. Details.

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., Washington, D.C.

Go here for a good sunset view and late-night hours (until 2 a.m. on weekends) atop the AC Hotel by Marriott near the Washington Convention Center. The cherry blossom-themed food and drink menu offers cocktails for $18-$20, Japanese whiskies, beers ($8), wines ($16-$35) and Red Bull, plus Japanese bites ($15-$27 or $13 during happy hour and late night).

Cleveland Park Bar and Grill

3421 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.

Just in time for NHL and NBA playoffs season! This Cleveland Park bar has 40 TV screens, making it a great choice for catching the game on the partially-covered roof deck. Snack on burgers, sandwiches, pizza and pasta ($13-$21) while sipping a cold one (most cocktails are $13). Details.

Crimson View

627 H St. NW Washington, D.C.

You'll find southern appetizers and mains ($7-$17), fresh mixed drinks ($12-$16), beers, ciders and wine, plus a "low to no" proof menu ($10) inside the Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center hotel. Details.

The Delegate

901 L St NW, Washington, D.C.

The Delegate reopens with a Bangers & Braus with DC Brau party on April 28. Go for views of the U.S. Capitol, grilled naan flatbreads ($15-$16), cocktails ($12-$13), summery wines ($12-$13), beer ($7-$8) and Full Transparency seltzers ($10). Details.

Lucha Rosa

1011 K St., NW Washington, D.C.

This bar with Southern Mexican vibes just arrived at the Moxy Hotel rooftop with flavorful cocktails ($16-$20), wines ($16-$19 per glass), bottled and canned beer ($7-$16) and long lists of tequila and mezcal offerings. Entradas, including shrimp or rockfish ceviche, run $16-$18, and individual tacos are $8-$12. Details.

Moonraker at the Pendry

655 Water St., SW Washington, D.C.

Sweeping views of the Potomac River make this an impressive date spot. The Japanese-inspired menu includes sushi, light bites, handcrafted cocktails ($22), wines by the glass ($20 to $175 for Dom Pérignon Rosé) and Japanese whiskies. Details.

Salazar

1819 14th St. NW Washington, D.C.

Ring the bell with your ice shot glass, and you'll feel like you’re in college again. Happy hour runs all night on Thursdays and 4-6 p.m. on weekends. The regular menu includes $6 tacos, big plates ($10-$16+), beers and seltzers ($7-$10) and specialty cocktails ($13-$15). Details.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW Washington, D.C.

The Wharf's lively tiki bar has a roof deck serving views of the Washington Channel — although we often land on the outdoor patio. Go for tropical drinks, beers and wines, then stay for shareable bowls and snacks. Details.

Zebbies Garden

1223 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington D.C.

Zebbies Garden is a nighttime into early morning club above the Mayflower restaurant in Northwest. The wildly Instagramable party spot has a retractable roof that makes you feel like you’re not on Connecticut Avenue. Look for them to host themed parties as well like the LGBTQ+ friendly day party “Flower Factory” monthly. Details.

