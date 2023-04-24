Jazz in the Garden is set to return this spring — and you’ll need some luck to get tickets.

The National Gallery of Art announced Monday that one of D.C.’s favorite free music series will include 12 concerts on Fridays between May 19 and Aug. 4 in the museum's Sculpture Garden.

The lineup includes seven local bands and genres spanning Latin fusion, zydeco, swing, bluegrass and beyond.

To cope with high demand, the National Gallery of Art will take a page from Beyonce and The Atlantis’ playbook and adopt a lottery system for tickets.

How to Get Jazz in the Garden Tickets

Anyone who wants to attend Jazz in the Garden can join the lottery the week prior to the event. Lottery winners will be notified the Monday morning before the concert.

“Those selected by the lottery may claim up to four free passes, which are required for all attendees ages 2 and up,” the gallery said in a press release.

A limited number of passes will be available at the gate before each show.

Jazz in the Garden Schedule

May 19

Martha Redbone Roots Project, blues

Lottery opens: May 8, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: May 12, noon

Results announced: May 15, 10:00 a.m.

May 26

¡Tumbao!, Latin fusion

Lottery opens: May 15, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: May 19, noon

Results announced: May 22, 10:00 a.m.

June 2

Tobago Bay, Caribbean

Lottery opens: May 22, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: May 26, noon

Results announced: May 29, 10:00 a.m.

June 9

Chelsey Green and the Green Project, contemporary jazz

Lottery opens: May 29, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: June 2, noon

Results announced: June 5, 10:00 a.m.

June 16

The Muneer Nasser Quintet, a Juneteenth celebration

Lottery opens: June 5, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: June 9, noon

Results announced: June 12, 10:00 a.m.

June 23

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, zydeco

Lottery opens: June 12, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: June 16, noon

Results announced: June 19, 10:00 a.m.

June 30

D’DAT , Indigenous fusion

Lottery opens: June 19, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: June 23, noon

Results announced: June 26, 10:00 a.m.

July 7

Alex Minasian Quartet, jazz

Lottery opens: June 26, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: June 30, noon

Results announced: July 3, 10:00 a.m.

July 14

Ultrafaux Ensemble with Hot Club of Baltimore, Roma swing

Lottery opens: July 3, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: July 7, noon

Results announced: July 10, 10:00 a.m.

July 21

DuPont Brass, eclectic soul

Lottery opens: July 10, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: July 14, noon

Results announced: July 17, 10:00 a.m.

July 28

The 8 Ohms Band, horn-heavy funk and soul

Lottery opens: July 17, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: July 21, noon

Results announced: July 24, 10:00 a.m.

August 4

The Seldom Scene, bluegrass

Lottery opens: July 24, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: July 28, noon

Results announced: July 31, 10:00 a.m.

