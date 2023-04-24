10 Unique Art Museums and Galleries in the DC Area

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

From the Smithsonian museums on the National Mall to the suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, the D.C. area has a thriving arts scene.

Check out these off-the-beaten-path museums and art galleries to expand your view.

ARTECHOUSE

1238 Maryland Ave., SW, Washington, D.C.

Every few months, this digital immersive art museum blows our minds with innovative ways to look at the world through a technology and art lens. Plus, sometimes the cocktails dance if you scan them with your phone. Details.

Glenstone Museum

12100 Glen Rd., Potomac, Maryland

The expansive, grassy grounds and distinctive architecture would be worth the trip even before you lay your eyes on the collection of modern art inside. The museum was created by Mitchell and Emily Rales — potentially among the future Washington Commanders owners. Tickets are free. Pro-tip: Reserve passes well in advance, or take the Ride On bus (route 301) for walk-in admission, no reservation required. Details.

Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

3550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Virginia

Billed as one of the area's largest contemporary art venues that's not federally run, the art museum features nine galleries with rotating exhibits from around the world. It's free to visit. Regular hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Details.

National Gallery of Art

Fourth St. & Constitution Ave. NW Washington, D.C.

The NGA is a massive complex along the National Mall. Stroll the Sculpture Garden, explore two vast buildings of arts for all ages, take a selfie in the underground moving tunnel of light that connects both buildings, peep the big blue rooster on the roof and try to snag Jazz in the Garden tickets. Whatever you do — stop by the cafe. Delish! Details.

Pazo Fine Art

4228 Howard Ave Kensington, Maryland

Their Dorothy Fratt exhibit is a great example of how PFA is breaking the mold and bringing unique art experiences to the D.C. area. The gallery is open by appointment. Details.

Four decades of living art history is on display in Prince George's County. Pyramid Atlantic Art Center has hosted nationally known artists in the world of printing, and today it is nurturing the next generation of talent. News4’s Tommy McFly takes us inside the anniversary celebration and rare art show.

Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

4318 Gallatin Street, Hyattsville, Maryland

Featuring a gallery with rotating exhibits, public workshops and private or public studio space, the center is bringing new meaning to community art. Details.

Rhizome

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, D.C.

The nonprofit community arts space in Takoma hosts several programs a week ranging from musical performances to artist talks — plus some classes and workshops. Details.

D.C.’s newest modern art museum is located in a former historically Black junior high school in Southwest. News4’s Darcy Spencer got to tour the museum and explains what makes it unique.

Rubell Museum

65 I (eye) St. SW, Washington, D.C.

The contemporary art museum is housed inside a former school building that counted Marvin Gaye among its pupils. Director Caitlin Berry says it’s the only museum in the District dedicated exclusively to showcasing contemporary art. Adult tickets start at $15, but D.C. residents can visit for free. It's recommended that visitors reserve passes online. Details.

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St., Alexandria, Virginia

Meet artists and observe makers at work as you browse one of Virginia's foremost artist havens. The Torpedo Factory says its home to the nation’s largest collection of working artists' open studios under one roof. It's free to visit. Details.

Workhouse Arts Center

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

Performing and visual arts, events ranging from Tai Chi to a beer festival and a history lesson on the women's suffrage movement at the Lucy Burns Museum make the Fairfax County venue a cultural hub. Details.

