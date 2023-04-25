Veggie Time: 10 Salads That Steal the Show in DC

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

Goodbye, sad desk salad.

We've all (hopefully) encountered veggie-packed plates that are so exciting to eat, sometimes they overshadow any other food on the table.

These are the salads you deserve. Luckily, D.C. area restaurants know their lettuce.

Dirty Caesar at Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

There’s crunch and cheese and dried tomatoes and crouton dust and a little bit of romaine lettuce sorcery in this downtown dish. Really, all of Unconventional Diner’s menu is imaginative and exciting twists on diner food. But no matter where the main course takes you, a dirty Caesar is a must.

Cogollos a la Brasa at Del Mar

791 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C.

Yes, $23 for a salad is shelling out a lot of green, but wowsers: the charred romaine, poached strawberries and rhubarb combo with grilled asparagus and Marcona almonds are something of beauty. Plus, in true Del Mar fashion, the salad is plated beautifully with ingredients tucked strategically in between layers of lettuce. Who does that?

Tricolore Salad at Caruso’s Grocery

Washington D.C. and North Bethesda

Matt Adler’s like-your-Italian-nana-used-to-make spot in Southeast has many dishes worth writing home about. Their Tricolore Salad brings creativity to the forefront with endives, radicchio, oranges and the toasted fennel citrus vinaigrette. Fun fact: Caruso’s just opened an outpost in Pike & Rose.

Tossed Salmon Apple Salad at Neopol Smokery

Union Market (1309 5th Street NE, Washington, D.C.)

Trek to this corner of Union Market for a sweet and smoky salad with honey dill dressing that will leave an impression.

AP Caesar Salad at All-Purpose Pizzeria

Capitol Riverfront (Also served at All-Purpose Shaw)

News4’s resident foodie Eun Yang says this is her favorite Caesar salad.

Warm Shrimp Salad at Le Diplomate

1601 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Eun Yang suggests the delicious warm shrimp salad made with lemon beurre blanc and avocado. Is it an appetizer? Is it a meal? Arguments can be made on both sides. BTW: Le Dip just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and Eun visited for her recent episode of Food Fare (above).

Ensalada de Kale at dLeña

476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, D.C.

Baby kale, pomegranate, Honeycrisp apple, agave-roasted yam, orange balsamic vinaigrette and more fill the bowl at D’Lena in Mount Vernon Triangle. Don't "leaf" this Richard Sandoval spot known for upscale Mexican cuisine without it.

Tam Som at Thip Khao

3462 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Thip Khao put Laotian food on the map in D.C., and their papaya salad represents the dish that's ubiquitous throughout Lao and central Thailand. It's bold and flavored with spicy chili, umami fish sauce, sour lime, tangy tamarind and more.

Salat des Hauses at Old Europe

2434 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

A salad that stands out as crave-able on a menu of sausages and schnitzel is something special. The lentils give this vegetarian dish some satisfying protein, while the German cucumber, cabbage and house-made vinaigrette definitely represent the flavor of Deutschland.

Downtown Greek at Silver Social

1250 Half St SE, Washington, D.C.

The whole vibe of Silver Social feels like Silver Diner went to college, then came home for winter break a little cooler and more worldly. The menu is elevated and adventurous while staying true to the roots of great food. We love the Downtown Greek salad — and, of course, the centerfield gate ballpark views.

Bonus salad: Silver Brasserie in Cathedral Heights has a kale and bleu cheese concoction that's tasty and feels indulgent... but we can have as much as we want if it's green, right?

