The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do Around DC to Kick Off February

Bye-bye, Dry January. If you made it, that makes one of us.

Now, we can raise our champagne to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Let’s just say things will get HEATED in Landover this summer.

Can’t wait that long? Check out Après Ski: Drunk in Love Beyoncé Dance Party at Wunder Garten (Saturday), Beyoncé vs Rihanna Valentine's Dance Party at the Black Cat (Feb. 14) or Beyonce — Renaissance\Renaiddance at The Howard Theater (Feb. 24).

What's cooler than this weekend's weather? Perhaps jumping into the Chesapeake Bay!

Tommy McFly is taking part in the Maryland Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Saturday. You can still join the NBC4 Telemundo 44 team here, or stay warm and check out Tommy’s Behind the Scenes on Instagram.

And if Tommy can do that, we can all put on our puffy coats to make the most of the weekend around D.C.

It's also the first weekend of Black History Month. It's a great time to revisit some of the DMV's best Black history sites or attend special events and exhibits: a new heritage trail in Alexandria, the College Park Aviation Museum's Black Aviators tour and the Kennedy Center's MLK Tribute Concert on Sunday.

Things to Do in Washington DC

Free pick — The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look (Feb. 2-4, Ford’s Theatre, free): Three plays in development at Ford’s Theatre will be read publicly for the first time. Each has a historical theme: “Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard” is about Atlanta’s first Black mayor; “Blackbox” follows Henry Brown’s daring escape from slavery and “Young and Just” tells the story of biologist Dr. Ernest Everett Just. The four readings are free to attend, and the audience will be given an opportunity to give feedback.

Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show (Saturday and Sunday, Washington Convention Center, $11-$18): Plan your next adventure, learn some savvy traveler hacks and hear from travel celebrities including Samantha Brown, Peter Greenberg, Andrew McCarthy and Patricia Schultz. Adult tickets cost $11 for one day or $18 for two days. Kids aged 16 and under can attend for free.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience (Through April 30, Saint Yves in Northwest D.C., $47): Jump down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy tea party made for taking selfies. Tickets admit you to a 90-minute experience where you create two bespoke cocktails, munch an "eat me" cookie, solve riddles, play croquet and more. Family-friendly sessions are available for those under the age of 21.

The United Ukrainian Ballet (Wednesday through Sunday, The Kennedy Center, $29 to $159): Dancers, including performers many who left Ukraine in light of Russia's invasion, make a powerful U.S. debut at the Kennedy Center to perform Alexei Ratmansky’s "Giselle."

"Love Hurts" StorySLAM (Thursday, doors at 6:30 p.m., Miracle Theatre, $15): DC Moth hosts a series of stories about "love that made you go OUCH."

The Disney DJ Night (Friday, doors 8 p.m., Howard Theater, $25): "Let It Go" and get your "Hakuna Matata" spirit ready to go for this Disney dance party fueled by movie soundtrack classics, plus nostalgic hits from Disney Channel stars. "Be Prepared" to get tickets in advance.

Atlas Brew Works beer release party (Saturday, 3-5 p.m., Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Tap Room in Southeast D.C., $35): Atlas is letting loose its seasonal The Precious One Apricot IPA, and you can mark the occasion with unlimited drafts, house wines and house mixed drinks.

Free pick — Après Ski: Drunk in Love Beyoncé Dance Party (Saturday, 8 p.m., Wunder Garten): The NoMa beer garden promises a night of Queen Bey's music spanning from Destiny's Child to "Renaissance."

Free pick — "The Barklorette" Dog Adoption Event (Sunday, 1-4 p.m., The Humane Rescue Alliance at 3210 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.): The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting a “Bachelorette”-inspired adoption event. Go on a date with the most eligible good boys and girls and commemorate the special day in a “testimonial” photo booth. We hope every pup gets a rose.

Things to Do in Virginia

Joe Pug (8 p.m. Thursday, The Barns at Wolf Trap, $22+): The Greenbelt singer-songwriter with a literary mind and folk/country roots has rerecorded his solo acoustic debut “Nation of Heat” as a full-band electric effort.

Free pick — African American Heritage Trail (Feb. 4, Alexandria History Museum at the Lyceum, free): Help The Office of Historic Alexandria (OHA) and the African American Heritage Trail Committee (AAHTC) launch the south trail route of the African American Heritage Trail. Each of the 19 stops on the trail represents an important aspect of Black history in Alexandria.

Culpeper's African American and Native American Revolutionary War Patriots (Saturday, Feb. 4, 4 p.m.): Kay Slaughter, a descendant of Culpeper Minutemen Capt. Phillip Slaughter, will read from notes on his travels.

Alexandria Warehouse Sale (Saturday and Sunday): Dozens of independent boutiques from Alexandria and nearby will offer discounts. This year will be a little different — stores will set up pop-up tents and in retail spaces. Here's a list of participating stores, plus a map.

Free pick — Ice-travaganza (Saturday, 1-4 p.m., Reston Town Center): Just in time for wintry cold to embrace the DMV, Reston Town Center hosts a day with hot cocoa and s’mores, a live DJ, ice sculpture demos and a skating performance. It's free and open to the public.

Things to Do in Maryland

Appreciate the full moon (Black Hill Nature Center): Take a night hike on Saturday or attend a viewing program.

Black Aviators Tour (Saturdays and Sundays, College Park Aviation Museum, free with museum admission): Local and nationally-known Black aviators are celebrated on this tour aimed at people age 12 and up. Advanced registration is not required. Museum admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for children.

Free pick — We Didn't Wait for Freedom: A Quilt Exhibit for Black History Month (Through Feb. 22, Bowie, Maryland): Quilter Vera Hall's work is on display at the Darnall's Chance House Museum. It's free to visit, but tours cost extra. The museum is closed on Mondays and Saturdays.

Free pick — Black Resistance! Stories from Prince George’s County (Open Saturday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, March 26, Montpelier Arts Center): This exhibit traces the local history of Black resistance from the slavery era to the Black Lives Matter movement. An opening reception is planned for Sunday, Feb. 4.

