Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance' World Tour & DC-Area Concert

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour comes to FedExField on Aug. 5, 2023

By Sophia Barnes

Beyoncé is going to get “HEATED” in the Washington, D.C., area.

Queen Bey is taking her Renaissance album on a world tour in 2023, and that includes a stop at FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 5.

She dropped the news Wednesday in an Instagram post showing herself in jewel-studded lingerie and a silver cowboy hat riding a shining mosaic horse.

The Renaissance tour includes more than three dozen stops starting in Stockholm, then going onto Philadelphia, Louisville, Chicago, New York, Boston and more. And unlike Taylor Swift, who snubbed D.C. in her latest tour announcement, Beyonce won't break our souls.

Tickets are coming soon, according to the tour website.

It’s the “Single Ladies” singer’s first major tour since 2018’s “On the Run II.”

The big question remains: Can her ticket vendor handle the hype?

