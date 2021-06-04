The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area June 4-6

It’s going to be a hot weekend, so take advantage of D.C.’s pools and splash parks. Montgomery County has opened pools for residents, and Prince George’s pools are open. Or check out Nova Park’s waterparks.

The Washington, DC, International Film Festival is mostly virtual this year, hosting a series of locally focused movies that can be viewed for free, plus international picks for $9. This is the 35th year of FilmFest DC and it runs until June 13. Here’s everything to know.

Rosslyn Cinema in Gateway Park is scheduled every Friday in June. Get a ticket in advance to see “La La Land” on Friday. Keep an eye on their social media in case of weather cancelations.

All paths at the NOVA Wine Run lead to a celebratory drink. It’s a 5K starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and the finish line happens to be a wine festival. A $49 ticket gets you into the run and festival.

The Vintage Virginia Wine Festival goes 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s an in-person, all-you-can-taste wine affair with performances. Tickets start at $25. Access to the beer and spirits area costs $10 extra.

The Green Home and Garden Tour 2021 is virtual and will feature a look at environmentally friendly spaces, plus give you a chance to chat with hosts in a variety of breakout rooms for inspiration. It's $5, register here.

Tysons Corner Center’s first Movie Night on the Plaza will show “Back to the Future” on Saturday. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. It’s free.

National Harbor’s Salute to Sunset concert series begins this weekend. The Army or Navy band will perform every Saturday at 7 p.m. into September (weather permitting). Here are details.

In Silver Spring on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., the World Heritage Festival is happening in-person at Veterans Plaza. Expect food stalls, vendors from around the globe, cultural performances and a chance to meet local nonprofit organizations. It’s free to enter.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts is free every first and third Sunday of the month, including noon to 5 p.m. June 6. You must get tickets in advance.

Pride Month Events, Activities in the DC Area This Weekend

It’s the first weekend of Pride Month. Capital Pride is encouraging everyone to decorate with rainbow colors to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., is celebrating its 40th birthday. Grab a ticket to watch the virtual celebration show with songs from “The Greatest Showman” and “Ragtime.” Tickets start at $25, but discounts are available for the LGBTQ+ student groups, schools and those with financial hardship. Here’s more information.

The Capital Drag Festival at The Kennedy Center is free Friday to Sunday, but get a ticket in advance.

You can also stop by the National Cathedral on Sunday to Tuesday evening to see a Pride Month lights display.

Here’s your full guide to Pride Month events in the D.C. area.

