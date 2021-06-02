Filmfest DC to Host Virtual Screenings, Free Docs on Go-Go, Chinatowns

Filmfest DC is gearing up for its 35th year in the District and plans to feature films from 35 different countries alongside a collection from local filmmakers.

This year’s Washington, DC, International Film Festival will run June 4-13. It will be mostly virtual, but there’s an option for anyone who misses going out to the movies.

“Love Type D” will be shown at The Wharf’s Transit Pier during its Sunset Cinema series on Saturday, June 12. Tickets are $10 per person.

The DC4Real series will highlight local filmmakers and District stories — and can be viewed for free.

“Go-Go City: Displacement & Protest in Washington, D.C.” explores the District’s Black culture and social justice protests in the summer of 2021.

“A Tale of Three Chinatowns” compares communities in Boston, Chicago and D.C.

All 60 FIlmfest DC picks will be available to watch online during either Series 1 (Friday to Tuesday) or Series 2 (Wednesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 13). Here are the schedule and catalogue.

Tickets cost $9 per film or $70 for a Director’s Pass with 10 tickets. You can visit each movie’s webpage to buy tickets and get more viewing information.

Some films can only be viewed within the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.