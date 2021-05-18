Summer Music Lineup: Festivals, Concerts in DC, Maryland, Virginia and Beyond

Music festivals and concerts are making a big comeback for summer 2021 as D.C., Maryland, Virginia and other states roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

After a year inside, we're ready to dance — and major music festivals and venues are announcing summer lineups to satisfy every type of music lover.

Here are the biggest shows and festivals to know about that are an easy trip from D.C.

2021 Music Festivals Near the D.C. Area

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Maryland

July 2-4, 2021

This festival is all about the glory and glamour of ‘80s rock. Kix, Queensryche and Night Ranger are among the headliners at this weekend-long fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion, which is a mostly outdoor venue.

Washington, D.C.

July 24

Union Stage's one-day Latin American music festival will bring Tres Minutos, Perro Sombra, Richie Gomez and more to the Wharf.

Floyd, Virginia

July 21-25

The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show and Turkuaz are some of the top-billed musicians performing at FloydFest. The fest has camping and glamping options.

Centreville, Virginia

Aug. 7-8

The Revivalists, Third Eye Blind, American Authors, Joywave and more artists will perform at Bull Run Regional Park in August.

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 6-8, 2021

This electronic dance music festival is rescheduled from 2020 but hasn’t announced artists yet.

Cockeysville, Maryland

Aug. 28, 2021

Jam out to Greensky Bluegrass, Shakey Graves, Lettuce and more at this day-long festival. Tickets are already on sale, starting at $64.

Danville, Virginia

Sept. 9-12, 2021

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Megadeath and more are on the lineup for this festival with camping and hotel options.

Dover, Delaware

September 23-26, 2021

Headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Lizzo and Tame Impala plus Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly are set to take the stage at this camping fest in Dover, Delaware.

Firefly Music Festival is a two-hour drive from downtown D.C.

Cumberland, Maryland

Sept. 23-27, 2021

Bluegrass is center stage at this annual festival at the Allegany Fairgrounds. Artists on the lineup this year including The Del McCoury Band, The Travelin’ McCourys, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sam Bush and more.

This family-friendly camping festival is usually held on Memorial Day.

Keep checking back as more festivals are announced. D.C.’s Broccoli City has teased a comeback, and we’re awaiting details on Philadelphia’s Made in America, scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Concert Venues Reopening in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The Birchmere

Alexandria, Virginia

The Birchmere has been scheduling seated shows with food and drink available for purchase. Ana Popovic, The Smithereens and The Bob Band are all on the upcoming calendar.

Comet Ping Pong

Washington, D.C.

Northwest D.C.'s destination for ping pong, pizza and performances kicks off its spring outdoor music on May 26 with bluegrass act Shannon Bielski and Moonlight Drive. Check it out Wednesdays through June.

Echostage

Washington, D.C.

This electronic-focused venue in Northeast will be among the first to return as D.C. lifts restrictions. Zedd is scheduled for June 11, then David Guetta on June 17 and Tiësto on June 18. Most shows are for age 18 and up.

Howard Theatre

Washington, D.C.

Performances kick off in June with pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan's and Sebastian Bach. Stay tuned for more summer dates.

Jammin Java

Vienna, Virginia

This all-ages venue has already packed its summer schedule with dozens of artists for outdoor concerts.

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, Virginia

One of the largest concert venues in the D.C. area has packed its summer schedule with rock, country and pop acts.

The Doobie Brothers kick things off on June 10. Then check out Luke Bryan (July 17); Backstreet Boys (July 20); Matchbox Twenty (July 28); Jimmy Buffet (Aug. 7); Chris Stapleton (Aug. 14) and Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire (Aug. 20).

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Columbia, Maryland

Merriweather Post Pavilion, which has an outdoor, covered stage and expansive lawn, is gearing up for the M3 Rock Festival over Fourth of July weekend, then some big-name performances in August.

The summer shows include Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick (Aug. 11); Luke Bryan (Aug. 12); Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 20); Dave Matthews Band (Aug. 21); Alanis Morissette (Aug. 31). The Capital Jazz fest closes out summer on Labor Day weekend, but more performances are already booked for fall.

Pearl Street Warehouse

Washington, D.C.

This venue-plus-restaurant on The Wharf hosts weekend performances for as low as $20.

Union Stage

Washington, D.C.

White Ford Broncho, the '90s that consistently sells out its D.C.-area shows, plays at Union Stage on June 11, kicking off a big comeback.

Wolf Trap

Vienna, Virginia

Wolf Trap kicks off its 50th anniversary season on July 1 with its “Fifty Years Together: A Celebration of Wolf Trap” concert featuring Cynthia Erivo, Christine Goerke, Joyce Yang, JoAnn Falletta and the National Symphony Orchestra, in its outdoor amphitheater the Filene Center.

Other performances include folk duo Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) (July 7); Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (July 10-11); New Orleans jazz legends Preservation Hall Jazz Band (July 17); D.C.’s Big Tony and Trouble Funk (July 18); An Evening with Amos Lee (July 21-22); Chris Thile (July 24 + 25); The War and Treaty (July 29) and more.

Keep checking back as more music festivals announce details and concert venues reopen. Have a suggestion? Tweet at us.