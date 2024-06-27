The Weekend Scene: Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns to National Mall

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
The last weekend of June is almost here, bringing fireworks season along with it!
Start your sparkling Independence Day celebrations this weekend at Gaithersburg’s free SummerFest, Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center, McLean and Reston. Keep an eye on The Scene page for lots of Fourth of July fun and fireworks.
Before we get to the weekend, can we take a second to appreciate how the News4 fam absolutely slayed their Capital Emmys looks?!
Just so you know
- Weekend Weather: Scattered storms are possible, so keep an eye on the forecast.
- Let’s dive into the second-biggest debate of the week: Would you rather swim in the ocean, freshwater or a pool? We have ideas for the best beach within driving distance; in a lake, river or swimming holes that don't require a trip across the Bay Bridge or local pools.
- From our outdoor movie guide: Blow giant bubbles with the Bubbleologist before “Super Mario Brothers” in Reston.
- It’s Civics Season, a time to expand your understanding of U.S. history with interesting events in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
Weekend highlights
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Smithsonian Folklife Festival
Through July 1, National Mall, free
🔗 Details
If you're looking for something entertaining and educational to do, the beloved Smithsonian Folklife Festival is back!
This year’s theme is "Indigenous Voices of the Americas,” marking the 20th anniversary of the American Indian Museum.
The festival will spotlight the cultures of Indigenous communities from across the Americas with six days of events and activities including storytelling, cooking demonstrations, basket weaving and live concerts.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, but some concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Here's the full schedule.
Close out Pride Month with a bang
If you thought it was time to put your glitter away, think again!
The grand finale of Pride Month includes:
- Live entertainment at the third annual Arlington Pride Festival on Saturday
- Washington Spirit’s Pride Night on Saturday, in their last game before the Paris Olympics
- A day of drag performances -- including some fierce duels -- Sunday at Silver Spring’s Pride on the Plaza
- The Lavender Con book festival at the National Press Club on Saturday and Sunday
Broadway in the Park
Sat., gates at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $33+
🔗 Details
Broadway is coming to Vienna, Virginia, and it's bringing some familiar faces.
Five-time Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and “Dear Evan Hansen” alum Jordan Fisher have had plenty of success on and off Broadway (They may look familiar if you've seen “The Gilded Age” on Max or “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on Netflix, as well). But on Saturday, they'll bring their legendary musical theater talents to Wolf Trap for the fourth Broadway in the Park.
The annual collaborative musical theater performance features the two Broadway stars and a host of Signature Theatre cast and crew.
Concerts this weekend
Mdou Moctar, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $28
Nigerien guitarist plays a thrilling blend of Tuareg guitar music and rock. Touring on the highly political new album “Funeral for Justice,” his fastest and most energetic yet. Details.
Les Savy Fav, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25 (advanced)/$30 (day of)
Art punks returned this year with their first album in 14 years. “OUI, LSF” rages right alongside the rest of the band’s catalog, and singer Tim Harrington is an incredibly fascinating and engaging frontman. Details.
Orville Peck, doors at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $59.50-$85
The masked, eccentric country musician has quickly risen from cult status to headlining a venue that holds thousands as he expands his sound – and appeal – with fuller recordings a long distance from his self-made debut. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
- "Ramblin’": Thurs. to Sat., Shakespeare Theatre Company, $65+
- “The Kite Runner”: Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $39+
- “Funny Girl”: Through July 14, The Kennedy Center, $49+
- Sumo + Sushi: Fri., Sat. and Sun., D.C. Armory in Southeast, $75-$350
- Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: Sat., 2 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena
- D.C. United watch party: Sat., 6-10 p.m., The Wharf, free
- D.C. library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., MLK Library in Gallery Place, free
- Forensic Science on Trial: Opens Fri., National Museum of American History, free
Things to do in Maryland
- Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”
- Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Greenbelt Park, free
- Fri., 7:30 p.m., National Harbor, free
- Sun., 7:30 p.m., Fort Washington Park, free
- June Riverdale Artisan Market: Sat., 3-7 p.m., Bear Square at The Station at Riverdale Park, free entry
- Heritage Days: Sat. and Sun., noon to 4 p.m., various historic sites, free
Things to do in Virginia
- An Evening of Jazz Fusion: Fri., 7 p.m., Vienna, Virginia, $55
- Quarterfest Crawl: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Ballston, free
- Note: Rescheduled from May after a weather delay
