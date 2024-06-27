Things to Do DC

The Weekend Scene: Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns to National Mall

Wrap up Pride Month with some fun festivals or learn about Native American culture on the National Mall this weekend in D.C.

By Sophia Barnes and Tommy McFly, News4 Scene Reporter

The last weekend of June is almost here, bringing fireworks season along with it!

Start your sparkling Independence Day celebrations this weekend at Gaithersburg’s free SummerFest, Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center, McLean and Reston. Keep an eye on The Scene page for lots of Fourth of July fun and fireworks.

Weekend highlights

Smithsonian Folklife Festival
Through July 1, National Mall, free
🔗 Details

If you're looking for something entertaining and educational to do, the beloved Smithsonian Folklife Festival is back!

This year’s theme is "Indigenous Voices of the Americas,” marking the 20th anniversary of the American Indian Museum.

The festival will spotlight the cultures of Indigenous communities from across the Americas with six days of events and activities including storytelling, cooking demonstrations, basket weaving and live concerts.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, but some concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Here's the full schedule.

 Close out Pride Month with a bang

If you thought it was time to put your glitter away, think again! 

The grand finale of Pride Month includes:

Broadway in the Park
Sat., gates at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $33+
🔗 Details

Broadway is coming to Vienna, Virginia, and it's bringing some familiar faces.

Five-time Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and “Dear Evan Hansen” alum Jordan Fisher have had plenty of success on and off Broadway (They may look familiar if you've seen “The Gilded Age” on Max or “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on Netflix, as well). But on Saturday, they'll bring their legendary musical theater talents to Wolf Trap for the fourth Broadway in the Park.

The annual collaborative musical theater performance features the two Broadway stars and a host of Signature Theatre cast and crew.

Concerts this weekend

Mdou Moctar, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $28

Nigerien guitarist plays a thrilling blend of Tuareg guitar music and rock. Touring on the highly political new album “Funeral for Justice,” his fastest and most energetic yet. Details.

Les Savy Fav, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25 (advanced)/$30 (day of)

Art punks returned this year with their first album in 14 years. “OUI, LSF” rages right alongside the rest of the band’s catalog, and singer Tim Harrington is an incredibly fascinating and engaging frontman. Details.

Orville Peck, doors at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $59.50-$85

The masked, eccentric country musician has quickly risen from cult status to headlining a venue that holds thousands as he expands his sound – and appeal – with fuller recordings a long distance from his self-made debut. Details.

