The Weekend Scene: See Olympic sports live or visit county fairs in the DC area

Whether you’re rocking a beret like Jason Kelce, casually subbing oui, oui for yes or making plans to visit the “Emily in Paris” pop-up, we are nearing peak Parisian summer, amis.

Who else is waking up every morning dancing like Jummy and Hoda and the Eiffel Tower, excited for a new day at the Paris Olympics?

We’re following every storyline (We even have a Paris Olympics newsletter!). But we’re still hype like Flavor Flav for your weekend. But consider hot weather and storm chances a green light to grab the popcorn for a weekend with the Olympics on TV.

Stick the landing, team!

A sampling of Olympic sports right in the D.C. area

It's fair season, y'all!

Carnival rides, games and deep-fried fair food are a summer essential, if you ask us.

This weekend you’ve got Fairfax County’s Annual 4-H Fair and Carnival in Herndon and the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair.

Don’t worry, Maryland! The Montgomery County Agriculture Fair is just a week away, and it’s transit accessible thanks to free shuttle service from two locations (parking at the fairgrounds costs $15).

The Prince William County Fair starts Friday, Aug. 9, too.

County fair season goes well into September, so make your plans!

More weekend highlights

Manassas African American Heritage Festival

Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Metz Middle School in Manassas, free

The festival returns for its 31st year with dozens of vendors, music, a car show, great food and kids’ games.

Free pick

Library of Congress movies

Various times, locations in D.C. and Culpeper

We love going to the movies on the most humid summer days – but did you know you can see tons of great films for free at the Library of Congress? You know these flicks are good because they’re in the National Film Registry.

On weekends, the library's Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper screens everything from 1943’s “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp” (Fri., 7:30 p.m.) to “Black Panther” (Sat., 2 p.m.).

Right in D.C., the Library of Congress has one showing left in its Summer Movies on the Lawn series: “Lady and the Tramp” on Thursday, Aug. 8.

ICYMI: Our outdoor movie roundup lists plenty of free screenings all around the Beltway!

Concerts this weekend

Quivers, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $15

Jangly Australian indie pop rockers would sounded right at home on ‘80s college radio. Details.

Rakim with the Illharmonic Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $45-$55

It’s no secret Rakim’s one of the greatest MCs of all time. After a four-decade, catch him like never before: accompanied by a full symphonic orchestra. Details.

The Mountain Goats and The New Pornographers, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Wolf Trap, $43+

Terrific indie rock bill pairs Mountain Goats’ literary folk rock with the power pop perfectionism of New Pornographers. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

The Ultimate Improv Show: Through July 30 to Aug. 11, The Kennedy Center, $40-$60

Nats vs. Brewers

Pups in the Park: Fri., 6:45 p.m.

Harry Potter Day: Sat., 4:05 p.m., Nationals Park, $24+

Kids’ shoe charms giveaway: Sun., 1:35 p.m.

Otakon: Fri. to Sun., Washington Convention Center, $40-$85

Introductory pickleball lesson: Sat., courts by Anacostia Pool, free

FYI: Equipment provided

Bolivian Fest DC: Sat., 3 p.m. to late, 1355 U St NW, $25 (free for kids under 12)

FYI: Family-friendly until 8 p.m., then it’s 21+

Singalong Saturdays: Live band karaoke: Sat., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Jordan Klepper: “Suffering Fools”: Sat., The Kennedy Center, $39-$49

Things to do in Maryland

Howard County Fair: Aug. 3-10, West Friendship, $10 per person (discounts for those 65+ and under 12)

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Battle of the Sexes”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Wine & Jazz at Marietta: Sat., 2-7 p.m., Marietta House Museum in Glenn Dale, $10

Fairwood Music Series featuring Kyaira: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Community Park in Bowie, free

Summer Concert: Caiso Steelband: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

Olney Outdoors: Through Aug. 31, Root Family Stage, $12-$86

Things to do in Virginia

Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival: Thurs. To Sun., Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, free entry, $10 for parking

Middleburg’s 18th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale: Fri. to Sun., downtown Middleburg, free to visit

Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour: Sat., 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow

Great Country Farms Peach Fuzztival: Sat. and Sun., Bluemont, Virginia

