Maryland governor says he wants to revamp Northwest Stadium site with input from locals

A move to D.C. means the Washington Commanders would leave behind an aging stadium in Prince George’s County, Mayland.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday morning that the Commanders have already agreed to pay for a study on what to do with the site that currently houses Northwest Stadium in Landover.

Moore plans to work with state and local governments, plus the people of Landover, to decide how to use the space, he told News4's Joseph Olmo. A future development may include entertainment venues and housing.

He said the 200-acre site is currently unsatisfactory and underutilized.

“We are going to turn that area into an area where there’s going to be real opportunities for the people in the neighborhoods,” Moore said this morning. “For people to be able to live and stay and play and have an attraction that’s better than what it is right now.”

Decades ago, after the Commanders left D.C., their vacated property at the RFK Stadium site eventually became blighted.

“We’re not going to be left with what RFK is right now,” Moore said.

