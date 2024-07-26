Mubadala Citi DC Open brings top-tier tennis to Rock Creek Park

While athletes and sports fans around the globe are flocking to the Paris Olympics, some world-class tennis talent is coming right to D.C.

The Mubadala Citi Open, the world’s only combined Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 500-level tennis tournament, is returning to the District, promising a thrilling week of tennis, local food and drinks, fan experiences and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Qualifying Weekend: July 27- July 28

Main Draw: July 29- August 4

Location: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, 5220 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Why it’s a big deal?

Founded by tennis legend and Virginia native Arthur Ashe, plus Donald Dell, and John A. Harris, the Mubadala Citi DC Open says it is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in tennis. It is the only combined ATP and WTA 500-level event, drawing top talent from both tours to compete in the Nation’s Capital.

This year’s tournament will feature nine of the world’s top 20 players, including Grand Slam champions and local favorites.

Notable Players

ATP

Grigor Dimitrov (World No. 10), Frances Tiafoe (Maryland native, World No. 29), Ben Shelton (World No. 14), Sebastian Korda (World No. 21)

WTA

Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 3), Ons Jabeur (World No. 10), Emma Raducanu (2021 US Open champion), Madison Keys (World No. 13)

Planning your visit

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m. on qualifying weekend; 10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m. Friday- Championship Sunday

Parking: Limited onsite parking available, additional details on event website

Public Transit: Shuttle service details to be announced

Ticket prices start at $22 and can be purchased online or at the on-site box office; note that sales are final, even in the face of weather-related cancellations. Advance purchase is recommended due to frequent sell-outs. Official Mubadala Citi DC Open gear will be available at the stadium shop and online.

This year’s Mubadala Citi DC Open will feature five Michelin-starred chefs, including José Andres, Matt Baker, Jeremiah Langhorne, Michael Rafidi and Patrick O’Connell, who will be serving his famous truffled popcorn.

Other D.C. fan-favorites that will be serving at the tournament include Duke’s Grocery, Roaming Rooster, King Street Oyster Bar, Taco Bamba and more.

The tournament will also be offering daily tastings and elevated experiences like the DeLeón Tequila Lounge, the Heineken Beer Garden, a Kim Crawford Wine Down Oasis and the Ketel One Terrace.

Giveaways, live music, and player meet and greets will also take place throughout the tournament for attendees to take part in.

For younger tennis fans, Saturday, July 27th is Mubadala Citi DC Open Kids’ Day, offering tennis drills, face painting, temporary tattoos and more.

