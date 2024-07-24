Paris Olympics watch parties in the DC area where you can cheer on Team USA

The Paris Olympics are finally here!

We’re counting down to Friday’s Opening Ceremony with Coco Gauff and LeBron James as flag bearers after Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch.

But soccer and rugby already kicked off on Wednesday, so it’s time to start planning your Paris Olympics watch parties!

Bars and restaurants around the D.C. area will be showing the games with happy hour deals and specials.

When's the best time to go to an Olympics watch party?

Because the Summer Games are in Paris, which is six hours ahead of D.C., the Olympic action kicks off overnight – often as early as 2:30 a.m. But many competitions start at midday. For example, the men’s gold medal soccer match is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Friday, Aug. 9. Go here for the full Olympics schedule.

D.C. bars and restaurants can ask to stay open 24 hours and serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the Olympics.

So, if you want to watch everything live, you'll often want to tune in between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the schedule varies by day. You can catch replays and coverage of the must-see moments any time thanks to NBC4 coverage and Peacock.

Many D.C. bars and restaurants plan to show NBC’s Primetime in Paris coverage which begins every night at 8 p.m. NBC4 Washington will highlight the can’t-miss moments, celebrate Team DMV and track the medal count in our Paris Olympics newsletter and in our mobile app.

Opening Ceremony and special event watch parties

Washington Spirit Official Watch Parties

Various venues

Cheer on Spirit players Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Team in their quest for a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Washington Spirit has planned official watch parties for games on Thursday, July 25, Sunday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 31 at various venues. Find details here.

Mayor Bowser’s Opening Ceremony Olympics Watch Party

Fri., 1 p.m., Reservoir Park Rec Center in Northwest D.C., free

Details

The brand-new Reservoir Park Rec Center will host D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s officer watch party on a jumbo screen.

The address is 2507 First St. NW.

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details

This sports bar is collaborating with the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife to celebrate the Olympics Opening Ceremony. Side-by-Side band will perform at 1 p.m. before the ceremony begins. Everyone is encouraged to wear their national team colors or favorite jersey!

National Harbor Opening Ceremony Watch Party

Fri., July 26, 2-6 p.m., National Harbor Plaza, free

Details

Join NBC4 Washington at the National Harbor Plaza to watch the Opening Ceremony and show off your own athletic skills.

Competitions will happen at the top of every hour from 2-5 p.m.

Bars and restaurants screening the 2024 Paris Olympics

Atlas Brew Works' Alexandria Brewery & Tap Room

2429 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, Virginia

The longstanding D.C. beer maker Atlas Brew Works just opened up its Alexandria brewery and tap room this summer, and now they’re bringing Olympics specials to Virginia.

Happy hour deals will be available until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday during Olympics prime time coverage. Pick up two slices of Andy's Pizza and select drafts for $10 and $5 select drafts.

All three locations in Alexandria, Ivy City and Navy Yard will offer a “medal-winning flight” of top beers from the Opening to Closing Ceremony.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington, D.C.

The craft brewery near The Yards Park will show the Summer Games from July 26 to Aug. 11. Daytime viewing specials run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They include $8 sausages, $9 frozen drinks, and $10 liters of beer. The full bar stays open late, too.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C.

The Wharf bar shows sports on a big projector screen. During the Opening Ceremony, you can order a $10 special cocktail, the Captain America, Miller High Life buckets and more.

The Brighton will also host watch parties as the U.S. faces Germany in the Olympics in women’s soccer on Sunday, July 28, followed by a Washington Spirit game.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

Dupont Circle: 2153 P Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Cap Hill East: 1901 C St. SE, Suite B, Washington, D.C.

The Dupont pub will open at noon on Friday, July 26 to screen the Opening Ceremony, while the Capitol Hill East location is set to open at 2 p.m.

Specials include $18 Miller Lite pitchers and discount buckets.

And if you need a reason to root for Ireland: Duffy’s will offer discounts on Guinness and Harp beers whenever one of the Emerald Isle’s athletes earns a medal. Here’s all the info.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC

The beer hall is known for its sports watch parties will show the Paris Olympics on its screens. Keep an eye on their Instagram, Facebook or X for any extended hours. It’s located at 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW.

Franklin Hall is family-friendly on weekdays, but 21+ on Saturdays and Sundays.

Michele’s

1201 K St NW, Washington, D.C.

The Olympic Celebration at the restaurant in the Eaton Hotel highlights its French flair. Sample from a seasonal menu that includes cheese boards, ratatouille and Olympics-themed cocktails.

Michele’s will show the Summer Games on TVs in its back dining room.

Nellie’s

900 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Watch NBC’s primetime programming while sipping from $15 beer buckets from July 26 to Aug. 11. Here are more details.

metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Avenue NE, Washington, D.C.

The Metro-themed bar near the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station will show the Paris Olympics during their regular hours.

Morris American Bar

1020 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Morris American Bar is getting a French twist for the Paris Olympics and the new season of “Emily in Paris.”

Watch screenings of the Summer Games and the Netflix show projected onto a 15-foot screen starting Aug. 2. Parisian-themed cocktails, little Eiffel Towers and neon signs will set the mood.

Keep an eye on their Instagram for details on the schedule and special French food events. The pop-up will run until November. Reservations are available here.

Settle Down Easy

2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church, Virginia

Watch parties for the Opening Ceremony, soccer, rugby, hockey, volleyball and more are on tap at this brewery in Falls Church. Here’s a full list of events.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

All the TVs will be showing the primetime re-air of the Opening Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. with sound. You can make reservations at shawstavern.com; specify “Olympics” when you book. Here’s more info.

Tom’s Watch Bar

1250 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C.

Tom’s Watch Bar in Navy Yard has tons of screens, big, medium and small and their claim to fame is “all the sports. All the time.” Head over for “360-degree viewing” of “every event.” Here’s more info.

Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St. NW, Washington D.C.

Head to this Columbia Heights basement pool bar to watch “all the Olympic coverage” while chowing down on fried “Olympic rings” made with tempura batter, tamarind salt and curry ketchup.

Thirsty Crow’s happy hour with $10 drinks and select half-priced dishes runs 5-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and all night on Sundays.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St. NE, Washington, D.C.

The beer garden plans to show the Opening and Closing Ceremony plus lots of soccer, and other events that happen while they’re open.

The NoMa staple plans to open early for lots of the soccer games; see details here.

