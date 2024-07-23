Some DC bars to extend their hours during Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Who says D.C. isn't a sports city?

Team USA fans will be able to watch the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at some spots in the District 24 hours per day, with extended bar hours.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed legislation this month that will allow some businesses to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. and operate 24 hours during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, from this Friday, July 26 to Aug. 11, and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8.

“We’re the Sports Capital and we know that sports bring people together and that many people enjoy cheering on their favorite athletes and teams alongside other fans,” Bowser said in a statement. “The extended hours program is one way we can support local businesses and have fun celebrating the Olympics in our Nation’s Capital.”

Businesses licensed through the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration must apply for extended hours to serve alcohol for longer, between 6 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Extended hours for bars and venues aren't just for the Olympics; D.C.'s annual Dine All Night and Art All Night festivals kick off in all eight wards in September.

Dine All Night celebrates local chefs and mixologists through a series of unique dining experiences and an 11-day menu. The event begins Sept. 19 and continues through Sept. 29 at participating restaurants.

Art All Night will take place on two nights; Sept. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The event will bring art activations to D.C. small businesses each night, including performing arts, photography, fashion, sculpture and more.

Establishments registered through the Department of Small and Local Business Development as Art All Night and Dine All Night participants will offer entertainment until 11 p.m. outdoors and until 3 a.m. indoors.

“Allowing our local businesses to extend their hours during this District two-night festival will enhance the overall experience for event attendees and provide our local businesses with expanded opportunities to contribute to the city's dynamic arts scene," the department's director said in a statement.