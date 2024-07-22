RAMMY Awards 2024 Winners: Falls Church restaurant, chefs at Anju and Perry's take home top awards

Toasting to the best of the D.C. restaurant scene.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced the 2024 winners on Sunday evening during the RAMMY Awards. Some of the night's biggest awards went to Falls Church's Ellie Bird for New Restaurant of the Year and the team behind Long Shot Hospitality, which operates The Salt Line and Ometeo, among other restaurants.

Anju chef Angel Barreto, who was recently up for two James Beard Awards, was honored with Chef of the Year. Perry's chef Masako Morishita was named Rising Culinary Star of the Year.

News4's Tommy McFly stopped by the winner of the Best Brunch RAMMY, Duke's Counter, to surprise the team with the award.

This year, the public was able to nominate and vote for restaurants and bars with NBC Washington’s The Scene in the public voting categories: Favorite Gathering Place, Best Brunch, Best Bar, Favorite Fast Bites and Hottest Sandwich Spot.

News4's Tommy McFly surprised Bar Chinois, Duke's Counter, Colada Shop, Mi Vida and Fava Pot last week with their awards in the publicly voted categories.

Other categories were chosen by restaurant industry insiders which honored excellence in service, culinary concepts and professionalism.

Here’s the full list of 2024 RAMMY Award winners, according to RAMW.

2024 RAMMY Award Winners

The 2024 RAMMYS Awards Winners are (*denotes publicly voted category*):

New Restaurant of the Year presented by The Fork CPAs: Ellie Bird

Cocktail Program of the Year: Silver Lyan

Rising Culinary Star of the Year presented by LINK Strategic Partners: Masako Morishita, Perry's

Beer Program of the Year: Zinnia

Wine Program of the Year presented by Père Wine Bar: Apero

*Favorite Gathering Place presented by BN Commercial Hood Cleaning and Fire Protection*: Mi Vida

*Best Brunch*: Duke’s Counter

*Best Bar*: Bar Chinois

*Favorite Fast Bites*: Fava Pot

*Hottest Sandwich Shop*: Colada Shop

Employee of the Year: Michael Wyatt, Annabelle Restaurant

Manager of the Year: Victoria Gradia, KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Service Program of the Year presented by Ecolab: Reveler’s Hour

Casual Restaurant of the Year: La Famosa

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Lutèce

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Causa/Amazonia

Chef of the Year presented by Pepco, an Exelon Company: Angel Barreto, Anju

Restaurateur of the Year presented by Pepco, an Exelon Company: Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School

