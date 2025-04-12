Always in bloom: Cherry blossom pop-ups, food and drinks to try in DC

The National Cherry Blossom Festival may be over, but bloom season is just getting started.

Spring in D.C. is still vibrant despite the end of the cherry blossoms’ peak bloom at the Tidal Basin.

This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival concludes this weekend with events including the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival and parade (except for the Anacostia River Festival on May 17). However, the presence of the cherry blossoms remains in the District as many restaurants, hotels and gardens keep the pink and white energy alive for the season.

If you’d like to experience any type of bloom regardless of the season, the U.S. Botanic Garden has dozens of exhibits perfect for pictures and learning more about horticulture. It's also running its annual orchid show.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The National Arboretum is also a good choice. Dogwoods and lilacs are appearing, and some species of cherry trees are in bloom. Here's a self-guided cherry blossom tour.

Cherry blossom-themed food, drinks and pop-ups

At MITA, enjoy their cherry blossom-inspired cocktail, the Sakura Maru, which includes a hint of raspberry syrup and lemon juice, topped with a layer of aquafaba for only $18.

El Cielo will serve freeze-dried cherry cones filled with cherry blossom cream, sakura shoyu gel, cherry sorbet and a chocolate branch to celebrate the season.

Numerous restaurants on The Wharf have Cherry Blossom-inspired food from Toastique’s cherry blossom smoothie to Fat Fish’s cherry blossom and ube soft-serve. Check out if your favorite bar or restaurant on the Southwest Waterfront is celebrating the season here.

The cocktail menu at Ciel Social Club offers drinks such as the lychee martini and the Japanese black Manhattan for customers while they surround themselves with cherry blossom-inspired decorations. Arlington-based designer Kat Flowers Design and Decor crafted the seasonal scenery inside the rooftop lounge and restaurant with expansive views of the U.S. Capitol dome, Washington Monument and downtown D.C. It's on top of the AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Hi-Lawn, located on the rooftop of Union Market, features The Bloomroom inside their Dome. The newly cherry blossom-fied dome has floral artwork projections created by D.C. artist Chris Pyrate and Australian digital artist Laura Alice.

Sip from a full menu of flower-adorned cocktails and mocktails ($8-$15), then munch on elevated, bloom-covered small plates that scream spring, including a salmon tartine and arancini with pea puree ($13-$22).

Each $35 ticket gets you inside The Dome for a 90-minute journey through bloom-filled scenes. Food and drinks cost extra.

It’s mostly for those aged 21 and up, but younger folks can go to the noon shows on Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are available here.

The Fairmont Hotel in Georgetown will host their final Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea on Sunday, April 13. The tea will include a variety of sandwiches, sweets and drinks for people of all ages. Tickets are $110 for adults and $65 for children ages five through 13.

ARTECHOUSE DC's Blooming Wonders exhibit transports visitors into a floral utopia with digital, interactive environments to celebrate spring and honor the cherry blossoms’ short-lived prime moment.

Calico’s Birdcage in Bloom pop-up in Balgden Alley will end for the urban backyard this Sunday.

For the month of April, head to Adams Morgan and Jack Rose Dining Saloon’s open-air terrace with cherry blossom specials every Thursday through Saturday.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.