The Weekend Scene: Juneteenth celebrations, free concerts and more ways to count down to summer around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

A special display of the Emancipation Proclamation at the National Archives, a star-studded tribute to Marvin Gaye and festivals throughout the DMV are some of the ways to mark Juneteenth, coming up on Monday.

Juneteenth celebrations around the Beltway they are dynamic and diverse. See for yourself in our Juneteenth events guide.

Otherwise, D.C.’s having a celeb-y week...

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

⛅ Summer weather is here, even while we wait for the summer solstice on June 21. This weekend looks promising for fun on the water: dry with highs in the mid-80s. Here's the forecast.

Share your adventures with us! Tag #4TheScene and @nbcwashington on your socials for a chance to be featured in our newsletter and social feeds.

The Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

📅 Events Fri. to Mon.

📍 Montgomery County, plus a concert at The Anthem in D.C.

💲 Various

🔗 Details

All are invited to learn the history, celebrate the community and respect the journey at The Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival spanning several locations. The Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church community is leading a coalition of historic Black churches and the larger community to create the multiday festival.

Here’s the full schedule — it has something for everyone, including:

🎶 Motown and oldies at Bethesda Blues and Jazz on Saturday ($60-$100).

🙏 Interfaith worship and a Day of Community Service on Sunday.

🐐 A children’s carnival with rides, music, face painting, a petting zoo and more family fun will take over Cabin John Regional Park on Monday.

🚗 A classic car show, health and wellness and history pavilions and a talent show on Monday at Cabin John Village (11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac).

🎤 Wyclef Jean, Tarrus Riley, Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue and Gyptian perform at the Scotland Freedom Day Concert on Monday ($65-$153). Note that the event was moved to The Anthem.

Portside in Old Town Summer Festival

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 Waterfront Park Alexandria

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Live music, food, hands-on crafts, lawn games, local vendor fair and history activities (including a chocolate-making demo) are taking over the Alexandria waterfront.

Go Friday for the ALX Jazz Fest and local poets, then on Saturday for an eclectic lineup ranging from indie soul to zydeco to Ethiopian folk and jazz, plus upcycling crafts.

Awesome Con

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 Washington Convention Center

💲 $45 to $170

🔗 Details

D.C.’s premier con for nerds of all stripes is back.

Levar Burton and "LOTR" actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin and Andy Serkis are just a few celebs showing up, while panels, a Star Wars dance party, science and book fairs, gaming and more will keep you busy. It’s kid-friendly, too.

If you’re in the neighborhood, enjoy people-watching for cosplayers.

Emancipation Proclamation on display

📅 Sat. to Mon., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 National Archives

🔗 Details

The National Archives Museum offers extended hours so you can see the original documents at the root of the Juneteenth holiday — a once-a-year event.

Reserve a free ticket to save yourself time in line.

If you have kids, check out the Juneteenth Family Day on Saturday, too.

Home Rule Music Festival — free pick

📅 June 16-17, 24

📍 575 3rd Street, NW, D.C.

🔗 Details

Black-owned record shop HR Records, plus its music advocacy organization, and CapitalBop are hosting a festival to celebrate D.C. music and culture with a lineup of world-class jazz shows.

🌟 The main event on Saturday is a free day of music at the Parks at Walter Reed , complete with a record fair, food trucks and family-friendly fun.

, complete with a record fair, food trucks and family-friendly fun. 🎵 Mark G. Meadows and The Movement, Brian Jackson, EU, The Experience Band and Show are included on the lineup.

🥪 Feel free to bring a chair and a picnic. ANXO will be selling craft drinks and cider; no outside alcohol is allowed.

🐦 Songbyrd will host a free after-party.

It's not free, but... if you’re after more jazz, Grammy nominee Kassa Overall will kick off the festival on Friday with a ticketed show at Songbyrd ($20 in advance, $25 at the door).

Music Snob Concert Picks

Boygenius, 5 p.m. Friday, Merriweather, $65-$129.50: A supergroup of indie rock singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – each a draw on their own. It's part of the Re:SET concert series. Details.

Water From Your Eyes, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54: Brooklyn art-pop duo makes some of the most interesting music around these days. Complex arrangements that are oddly ear-catching and intriguing. Details.

Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Wolf Trap, $49: The living New Orleans jazz/funk/R&B legend teams up with the son of the LEGEND himself, reggae icon Bob Marley. Another iconic singer, Mavis Staples, brings the blues and gospel for the evening. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.