3 people shot in District Heights, including teen and woman inside home: sources

Prince George's County police were called to Atwood Street on Friday afternoon

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

Three people are hurt after gunfire flew into a home and hit a 14-year-old girl and a woman, plus hit a man outside, in District Heights, Maryland, on Friday afternoon, sources tell News4.

The teen girl is gravely wounded, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4.

News4 spotted at least 20 shell casings in the street.

The shooting occurred on Atwood Street, south of Walker Mill Road. Prince George’s County police and medics arrived to the 6600 block of Atwood Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the victims, police said. A police spokesman said three people had been shot.

Chopper4 video shows police cars on a leafy street with several apartment buildings.

Information was not immediately released on any arrests or suspects. District Heights police are expected to release additional details.

