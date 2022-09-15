The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while.

The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.

It is also a great time to rediscover The Kennedy Center, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special events this weekend, not to mention big productions of “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

This weekend you can catch a reprisal of Leonard Bernstein’s “MASS” (which debuted at the KenCen’s opening gala), visit a new JFK exhibit on the roof level or boogie along to National Dance Day festivities.

Be among the first to see the permanent exhibit “Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy” when it opens at noon Saturday with a ribbon cutting in the Atrium. The 7,500-square-foot gallery includes features that show Kennedy’s greatest speeches or let visitors create a self-portrait. Going with kids? Craft in the Moonshot Studio on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — or even build a mini-boat to sail in the Victura Pool.

On top of that, the H Street Festival is back and President Lincoln’s Cottage is hosting a homecoming.

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

Free Pick

H Street Festival

Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

H Street Corridor in Northeast

Spend the afternoon dancing, shopping and eating your way through H Street Fest.

More than 40 concerts, dozens of other performances and local pop-up shops will take over 12 blocks of H Street Northeast on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Keep an eye on their Instagram for schedule and programming updates

Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

President Lincoln's Cottage (140 Rock Creek Church Road NW, Washington, D.C.)

This historic site is hosting a full day of family fun. Start the day with a 5K and a tot trot, then enjoy the Petworth Jazz concert, kids’ activities, a petting zoo and tours of the cottage. Pack a picnic or grab lunch from food trucks.

“Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy”

Saturday, noon

The Kennedy Center

Catch the grand opening of a new roof-level exhibit devoted to President John F. Kennedy's patronage of the arts.

Kingman Island Cleanup

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Kingman Island (Northeast D.C.)

Join the global International Coastal Cleanup effort on Saturday right in D.C. Breakfast, lunch and supplies will be provided, but wear closed-toed shoes and bring a water bottle.

Celebrate Petworth

Sunday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

800 block of Upshur Street NW

Learn about Petworth's history, listen to bands on the main stage and bark for joy at the Dog Show.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 16-24

The Frederick Fairgrounds

It's a big week at the Frederick Fairgrounds with concerts (including a Sunday set from Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), motorsports, pig races, funnel cakes and rides. Buy tickets online for a discount.

Ukrainian Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring

After a special dinner on Friday, enjoy Ukrainian performances, music, food plus kids’ activities and a beer garden on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for people under 21. A portion of the proceeds will go toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Free Pick

Fall Fiesta

Lake Arbor Community Center (Mitchellville)

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with dancing, live music and food at this event for the whole family.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Free Pick

Dulles Day Plane Pull

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dulles International Airport

Which group can pull an entire airplane 12 feet the fastest? Watch the contest while enjoying aircraft displays, a classic car show, bounce houses and music — all to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. Parking and admission are free. Bring cash for purchases.

Oktoberfest Tysons

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Boro Tysons

Celebrate Oktoberfest German-style without leaving the DMV. The Boro will host a polka concert, games, pretzel necklace making and more for the whole family. Beer will also be available, of course. The first 150 people will receive a free branded beer mug.

Admission is free, but you are encouraged to register online ahead of time.

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.