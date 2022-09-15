Joint Base Andrews Hosts Air & Space Expo This Weekend

Joint Base Andrews will host its 2022 Air & Space Expo this weekend, showcasing aerial demonstrations, to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

The event will feature dozens of aerial performers, civilian performers and aircraft static displays. Air Force pilots and demo teams will perform shows demonstrating their abilities, and civilians are set to showcase their talents for the crowds as well. The static display will consist of more than 25 military aircrafts on the ground for spectators to view.

In addition, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) exhibits will be set up by multiple exhibitors. Participants will include LEGO Education, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and the International Space Station. The Society of American Military Engineers will also host exhibits.

The air show is open for Department of Defense personnel only on Friday; the show is open to the public Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free, although tickets for premium seating are available for purchase.

The ramp opens at 9 a.m. and the show will run until about 5 p.m.

Note that neither parking nor dropoffs are permitted at the base. Attendees may park at FedEx Field (1600 FedEx Way, North Englewood, Maryland), from which buses will run continuously to the JBA flight line. Buses will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although arrivals will stop running at 1 p.m.

Find more information, including complete schedules, more shuttle bus information, and what you may and may not bring, online here.