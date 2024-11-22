The Weekend Scene: Downtown DC Holiday Market reopens and Spirit championship watch parties

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The weather is turning wintry. And whether you're on snowflake watch or considering hibernating for cherry blossom season, the best parts of the season are coming.

The switch is flipped and D.C. is going all-out for winter. The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden's ice rink reopens Saturday, and the downtown area is welcoming two holiday markets... and there's tea to spill about that.

Before shoppers could flock to buy scented candles and cashmere scarves this year, a schism went on behind the scenes. The result? D.C. will get a new holiday market in Dupont run by a familiar face, while the popular pop-up in Gallery Place will be under new management. Considering the packed crowds we've braved for the Downtown Holiday Market in years past, we're sure there's room for two.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

4 things to know about the weekend

The best parts of winter: Holiday markets and skating

Free pick

Downtown DC Holiday Market

Opens Fri., F Street between 7th and 9th Streets NW

🔗 Details

D.C.’s most famous holiday market is returning to its usual spot outside the National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian American Art Museum with more than 100 vendors. This year, it’s run by Brooklyn-based Makers Show.

What else is changing? Expect a larger footprint that extends into F Street, more food options, extra kids’ activities and a Winter Chalet bar by Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco, DowntownDC BID’s Ebony Walton told us.

It's open noon to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, except Thanksgiving Day.

Free pick

DC Holiday Market

Opens Fri., 19th Street NW (north of Dupont Circle)

🔗 Details

The DC Holiday Market will take over part of 19th Street near the Kramers bookstore. Diverse Markets Management, a D.C.-based company that ran the Downtown Holiday Market for years, is hosting.

Expect more than 30 vendors and holiday treats from Migue’s Mini Donuts and the Capital Candy Jar.

It’s open Nov. 22 to Dec. 15, except Thanksgiving Day. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink

Opens Sat. starting at 11 a.m., National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

🔗 Details

One of the “looks-just-like-a-Hallmark-movie” spots is gliding into our calendar.

The rink at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden is truly magic in the evening with twinkling lights or during the day with views of the garden against a National Archives backdrop.

To celebrate opening day on Saturday, the rink will feature pop-up performances figure skaters from Team USA starting at 11 a.m.

Let us nerd out about the ice itself: The quality of the surface is painstakingly maintained. While we can’t speak for other skate spots, the NGA does it right. Look to the Pavilion Café to make spirits bright.

Pro Tip: If you’re toe pick curious, Tommy hit the ice with the resident instructor Emme Porter on how to survive your first frozen endeavor without embarrassing yourself.

Washington Spirit’s NWSL Championship watch parties

Game on Sat. at 8 p.m.

🔗 Details

The Washington Spirit are headed to the National Women’s Soccer League championship!

The Spirit will face the top-seeded Orlando Pride this Saturday at 8 p.m. in Kansas City, but you can cheer on the team from home.

Ten bars in the Spirit Bar Network plan to show the game, including as you are., the LGBTQIA+ bar in Capitol Hill, and Solace Brewing locations in Falls Church and Sterling. Here are all the details.

metrobar is hosting an official watch party with DJ Nah FR, face painting, giveaways and more a short walk from the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro station. Free tickets are required.

Bluejacket in Navy Yard will serve $10 liters and hype up Trinity Rodman with a Holy Trinity special – a Bluejacket Double, fries, and a Lost Weekend for $15.

The Roost, a food hall near the Potomac Ave Metro station, will have $5 draft and $10 food specials.

Here's how to watch the NWSL final from home.

Concerts this weekend

Craig Finn, 8 p.m. Friday, Miracle Theatre, $35

The frontman of the Springsteen-chasing trad rockers The Hold Steady and the Costello-in-the-’80s-ish Lifter Puller takes a more subdued and introspective approach to his solo work. Evocative storytelling and his signature spoken word vocals. Details.

Velocity Girl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $30

Originating at the University of Maryland in the late 1980s, Velocity Girl put out three LPs of noisy-but-dreamy indie rock in the 1990s. They recently reunited after more than 20 years. D.C. power pop band Bad Moves opens with its big and bouncy sound that begs you to dance. Details.

A.C. Newman, 9 p.m. Saturday, Miracle Theatre, $40

The frontman of power pop perfectionists The New Pornographers tours for the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, “The Slow Wonder,” an album teeming with hooky riffs. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

“A Christmas Carol”: Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, Ford’s Theatre, $37+

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Opens Fri., F Street between 7th and 9th Streets NW, free entry

DC Holiday Market: Opens Fri., 19th Street NW (north of Dupont Circle), free entry

ZooLights: Opens Fri., National Zoo, $6 per guest age 2 and up

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem: Fri., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, $67.85+

Frosted at Franklin Park: Illumination: Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily starting Fri., 1315 I Street NW, free

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special at ARTECHOUSE: Opens Fri., 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $23.85+ for adults

A Night in Oz: a Wicked Celebration with Live Music and Cocktails: Fri., 6-11:30 p.m., metrobar in Northeast D.C., free

Dinosaur Live improv with Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, and Jason Mantzoukas: Fri., Lincoln Theatre, $35-$65

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens with pop-up performances: Sat. starting at 11 a.m., National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

Free dance classes by The Lion’s Den DMV: Sat., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., Skylight Pavilion, free

Ukrainian Christmas Bazaar: Sat. and Sun., Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Northeast, free entry

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $65+

City Ridge's Tree Lighting Extravaganza: Sat., 4-8 p.m., 20 Ridge Square NW, free

MALINDA: Look At You Now Tour (early show): Sat., 6 p.m., 9:30 Club, $35

White Ford Bronco: DC's All '90s Band (late show): Sat., 10 p.m., 9:30 Club, $25

Green with Envy "Wicked" theme party: Sat., 8-11:30 p.m., Wunder Garten in Northeast D.C., free

The Wharf ice rink preview: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., 970 Wharf St SW, free for Southwest residents

Things to do in Maryland

“A Hanukkah Carol” (or “Gelt Trip! The Musical”): Through Dec. 22, Round House Theatre in Bethesda, $50+

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “Arthur Christmas”: Sun., National Harbor, free

Winter Lights' Sip & Sparkle: Sun., 6-9 p.m., Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $35 per person ($20 if not participating in tastings)

Things to do in Virginia

The JoGo Project: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons

Old Town Cookie Crawl: Sat. and Sun., Old Town Alexandria, $50

Mosaic Holiday Village Weekends by URBNMarket: Sat. and Sun., plus Dec. 14-15, Mosaic District in Fairfax, free

Let’s Get Wicked Party: Sat., 1-5 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free

Alexandria Cider Festival: Sat., The Lloyd House, $25-$55

Occoquan Holiday Tree Lighting: Sat., 5-9 p.m., 314 Mill Street, free

Alexandria Holiday Tree Lighting: Sat., 6-8 p.m., Market Square in front of City Hall, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.