Holiday light displays are beginning to twinkle all over the Washington, D.C., area.

With sunsets happening before 5 p.m., we're happy to find something merry and bright.

Here are some of the best holiday light displays to enjoy in November in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Stay tuned for more options in December.

Holiday lights in D.C.

ZooLights

Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, National Zoo in Northwest D.C., $6 per guest over the age of 2

Details

See lantern versions of your favorite zoo animals, enjoy live music, ride the Conservation Carousel and shop for treats and gifts after-hours at the National Zoo.

ZooLights will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Jan. 4, plus Thursday, Dec. 19, Monday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 30.

Heads up: ZooLights doesn’t feature real animals, and all indoor exhibits will be closed.

Parking costs $30 per vehicle. The National Zoo is easily accessible by Metro. Use the Cleveland Park or Woodley Park-Zoo stops.

CityCenterDC

Tree lighting on Nov. 30, downtown D.C., free

Details

Jordin Sparks and the American Pops Orchestra will provide the soundtrack as News4's Eun Yang helps light up the CityCenterDC tree on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kids activities will begin at 5 p.m. before the tree lighting program takes off at 6 p.m.

After that, stop by CityCenterDC anytime to see the tree. It's a perfect place to go before or after the DowntownDC Holiday Market.

Holiday Boat Parade & Party

Dec. 7, The Wharf, free

Details

You may come to see dozens of boats decked out for the holidays floating by, but you'll want to come early and stay late for live music and a host of other activities.

Holiday lights in Maryland

Courtesy of National Harbor

National Harbor holiday tree and fireworks show

Through Dec. 30, Spirit Park, free

Head to National Harbor's Spirit Park every night to see a 60-foot RGB tree come alive with dancing lights. The show happens every 30 minutes from sunset until 9 p.m.

On Saturdays, don't miss the fireworks show at 5:30 p.m.

And if you want some indoor winter fun, head to the Gaylord National hotel for ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens December 2023. Photos by Tony Ventouris.

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens

Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person

Details

Stroll through the half-mile path filled with lights and displays within the display garden at Wheaton Regional Park.

Garden of Lights will be open daily from 5-9 p.m., except for certain holidays. It will be closed Nov. 25-28, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Tickets are required for all visitors age 5 and up, and they must be purchased in advance.

City of Gaithersburg

Winter Lights Festival

Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

Details

Drive past hundreds of illuminated displays and trees on this 3.5-mile path in Seneca Creek State Park.

You only need one ticket per vehicle. It costs $15 to go Monday through Thursday and $25 on weekends. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The festival is closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Special nights include:

Sip & Sparkle with live music, wine tasting, and a trolley ride on Nov. 24.

Walk & Wag on Nov. 25, when dogs are allowed to visit.

Festival of Lights

Nov. 29 to Jan. 1, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro

Details

The drive-through display is scheduled to be open from Black Friday to New Year’s Day. Stay tuned for more information!

Holiday lights in Virginia

NOVA Parks’ Winter Walk of Lights

Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

Through Jan. 5, Vienna, Virginia, $18-$22 per person

Details and tickets

Follow a festive, 0.6-mile trail filled with sparkling trees, glittering nature and holiday scenes. Then, warm up by sipping hot cocoa or roasting s’mores.

Every visitor over the age of 2 needs a ticket. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online via Eventbrite.

Winter Walk of Lights will be open on holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Winter Lantern Festival

Winter Lantern Festival

Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99

Details

More than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and lights exploring Chinese myths, legends and zodiacs make up the Winter Lantern Festival in Tysons. Keep an eye out for panda lanterns – yes, they’re an homage to the National Zoo’s new residents Bao Li and Qing Bao!

After you take plenty of pictures, watch the Zigong Acrobatic Troupe and take a spin on the bounce house, light swings and more.

The Winter Lantern Festival is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 5-9:30 p.m.

NOVA Parks' Festival of Lights

Bull Run Festival of Lights

Nov. 15 to Jan. 4, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, $30 per vehicle

Details

Stay cozy in your car while you drive through 2.5 miles of festive light displays. Then, stop by the Holiday Village to enjoy a carnival, bonfires, s’mores and shopping.

You only need one ticket per vehicle. Check out the “promotional nights” section for discount codes on select dates.

The Bull Run Festival of Lights will be open on holidays including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (but the carnival will be closed on Thanksgiving).

Here are more details on dates, hours and carnival prices.

NOVA Parks' Ice & Lights

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run

Nov. 15 to Feb. 23 (ice skating opens Nov. 29), Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

Details

The Winter Village is packed with light displays perfect for photos. Don’t miss the 100-foot tunnel arch! Take some family selfies, gather around a fire pit, get treats and shop at retailers.

Ice skating will be available starting Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased online.

