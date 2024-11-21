‘Wicked' parties, drag brunch and more to take a trip in Emerald City in the DC area

Good news, fellow Ozians! The long-awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” comes out in theatres on Friday, Nov. 22 starring Ariana Grande as Galinda/Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Jon M. Chu’s vision comes alive in two films, with part one coming out on Friday with a 2-hour and 40-minute runtime. You won’t have to wait as long for "Wicked Part Two" –it comes out on Nov. 21, 2025.

Fabulous premieres and brand deals galore have already displayed the best of Oz worldwide.

In the DMV, there are cocktail bars that already have a Glinda or Elphaba vibe and several theaters that are holding private screenings.

Don’t get degreenified yet–make sure to get swankified in your best pink or green when you check out these events around the D.C. area.

A Night in Oz at metrobar

📅 Nov. 22, 6 to 11:30 p.m.

📍 640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, D.C.

💲 Free (drinks available for purchase)

🔗 Details

Looking for a night in Emerald City? D.C.’s metrobar will have enchanting live music from Black Passion Band. While listening to a mix of jazz, hip hop, R&B and go-go, grab a cocktail from their new menu.

Wicked "Green with Envy" at Wunder Garten

📅 Nov. 23, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

📍 1101 First Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002

💲 Free (drinks available for purchase)

🔗 Details

What better way to celebrate ‘Wicked” than with a wicked green theme?

Wunder Garden is going “Green with Envy” to immerse their guests in the magic of Oz. Come picture-ready for their photo-ops, stick around for their themed giveaways and activities and sip on specially curated Absolut cocktails.

Let’s Get Wicked Party at Lost Boy Cider

📅 Nov. 23, 1 to 5 p.m.

📍 317 Hooffs Run Drive Alexandria, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Follow the yellow brick road into Lost Boy Cider for one short day in the Emerald City.

Find your inner Galinda by making your own wand! While concentrating on your DIY project, listen to the cover band Moondaddies as they throw in a few “Wicked” songs to set the mood. If you start to feel thirsty, sip on the green and sparkly Defying Gravity cider special.

Wicked Movie Party at AMC Shirlington 7

📅 Nov. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

📍 2772 South Randolph Street Arlington, Virginia

💲 $41.99

🔗 Details

You can’t celebrate the release of “Wicked” without dressing up as your favorite character and going to a movie party!

With the purchase of a ticket, AMC Shirlington 7 automatically enters you in a raffle where you can win a variety of wicked goodies like a pink Glinda Stanley cup, exclusive Starbucks cups and other dazzling prizes.

Wicked Drag Brunch at City Tap DuPont

📅 Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 1250 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 105, Washington, D.C.

💲 $48 (pay at the door)

🔗 Details

Join Crystal Edge and her queens at City Tap Dupont for a Wicked-themed Drag Brunch! For two hours, you’ll get to enjoy a drag performance and a delicious brunch with delectable treats.

The bottomless brunch buffet includes red velvet waffles, assorted pastries, meats and more. Bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes are available for additional purchase. Not your vibe? There’s also a menu of specialty drag brunch shooters to explore, too.

If you’re going in a group, make sure to book all the tickets together so your group can be seated together.

