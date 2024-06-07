The Weekend Scene: DC's Pride parade and concert, plus Mystics vs. Fever with Caitlin Clark

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We have a big, beautiful LGBTQIA+ Pride weekend ahead of us!

The three top events – the parade, 17th Street block party and festival/concert – happen this weekend, and you'll find tons of pro tips, plus after parties and drink specials, right here.

Definitely say hi to our friends at Rainbow History Project!

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark

Local basketball fans have a lot to be excited about as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark come to town Friday.

The Mystics moved the game to Capital One Arena to accommodate the larger crowd. It quickly sold out, but official resale tickets were going for $60-$70 on Ticketmaster as of Friday morning.

The Mystics vs. Fever game comes just a day after the Chicago Sky, featuring Baltimore native Angel Reese, played in D.C. (The Sky won 71-79 at Capital One Arena).

USMNT vs. Colombia international soccer

The U.S. men's national team is back in action.

Its last appearance came in late March, when it triumphed 2-0 over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final.

Now that the club season is over and summer is on the horizon, next up for the USMNT is preparing for the Copa America tournament in late June. First up is an international friendly against Colombia at Maryland's own Commanders Field.

The game is Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are going for about $80 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.

Pride highlights

Free pick

Capital Pride Parade

Sat.

Details

The number one thing to know about this year’s pride parade: It’s on a new route in preparation for World Pride 2025. And it won’t go through Dupont Circle.

🏁 The parade will kick off from 14th and T streets NW at 3 p.m.

🛑 It will end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 10th and 9th Streets after about four hours. From there, you can easily access the Flashback Tea Dance official after party at Constitution Avenue and 6th Street.

Arrive early and you’ll be able to find good spots throughout the route. The west side of Franklin Park and wide intersections like 14th and Rhode Island Avenue NW are good bets.

Expect restaurants and bars near the route to be packed. But you can pay for a prime view, including $25 for bleachers on Freedom Plaza, or a $5-$10 suggested donation for a special area on Thomas Circle. ADA-accessible viewing is also available.

Go here for more specials, events and updates!

Free pick

17th Street Block Party

Sat., noon to 10 p.m.

Details

Dupont’s 17th Street is a center of culture for the LGBTQIA+ community in D.C. Though the pride parade is skipping Dupont this year, that didn’t stop the neighborhood from planning a poppin’ block party.

Expect DJs, entertainment and adult beverages from local businesses. If you're bringing children, head to Stead Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kid’s activities, games and drag story hour.

“The one thing we got from last year from a lot of people was that, ‘This is how I want to celebrate Pride,” Eli Downs from JR’s Bar said.

Free pick

Capital Pride Festival and Concert

Sun., 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., 3rd & Pennsylvania Ave.

Details

Ana Max, Billy Porter, Exposé, Sapphira Cristál and special guest KeKe Palmer will appear on the Capitol Stage at 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Festivalgoers can also explore two other stages, beverage gardens and exhibitor booths (come say hi to NBC4 and Telemundo 44!).

The concert goes until 8 p.m., then close out the night with a sunset dance party.

Tinner Hill Music Festival

June’s black music month, and one of the best ways to celebrate is the 30th Annual Tinner Hill Music Festival.

All day Saturday, you'll find food, music and a chance to relax at Cherry Hill Park. Tickets range from $10 to $55, but entry for kids 11 and under is free.

Concerts this weekend

Okkervil River/The Antlers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Stage, $30

Billed as “an intimate evening” with the bands “playing old songs, new songs and each other’s songs.” Over a quarter century, singer-songwriter Will Sheff’s Okkervil River has delivered acclaimed folk rock, pop rock and alt rock colored sitting just outside Americana, and Sheff’s got a terrific gift for storytelling in his songs. Peter Silberman’s Antlers began with delicate, intimate and soaring songs – a sort of bedroom pop symphony – but has expanded its palate over the past decade-and-a-half. Details.

English Teacher, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Atlantis, $20

The UK indie rock band sounds familiar in pieces but unique as a whole, blending post-punk, folk and electronica to name a few influences. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Phillips after 5: Party with Pride

Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection in Dupont, $20

Tour next-gen houses at the Innovative Housing Showcase

Fri. to Sun., National Mall, free

Mystics gun violence awareness night

Fri. June 7, 7:30 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Music in the Meadow: Wylder

Sat., 8:30 p.m., U.S. National Arboretum — Meadow Road, $25 suggested donation

Takoma Pride Day

Sun., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

Things to do in Maryland

Pride in the Park: A Comedy Show

Thurs., 6-8:30 p.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, free

Friday Night Live! with Bongo District

Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, free

Trolley Trail Day

Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., throughout the Trolley Trail, free

U.S. Men’s National Team vs Colombia

Sat., 5:30 p.m., Commanders Field in Landover, $88+

14th Edition of The Beltway BBQ Showdown

Sun., June 2, noon to 6 p.m., Prince George's Equestrian Center and Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, $12 or free for kids 5 and under

Takoma Park House & Garden Tour

Sun., 1-5 p.m., $30

Things to do in Virginia

Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight

Sat., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $49

Festival Argentino USA

Sat., 3:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Kenmore Theatre in Arlington, $15+

