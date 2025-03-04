McDonald's security guard charged with murder for restaurant shooting

A security guard working inside a Hyattsville McDonald’s has been charged with murder after police say he shot a man during a fight.

Police say the security guard initiated the fight after the man refused to leave the restaurant, hitting the unarmed man with a baton before shooting him once in the chest.

It all began after police say employees of the McDonald’s on University Boulevard asked a man to leave.

The charging document filed in court states Ricardo Clemons Jr. was a regular in the McDonald’s and “was often asked to leave due to loitering.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Prince George's county police say the security guard, Murwanashyaka Francois, asked Clemons to leave and when he refused, “deployed pepper spray in the decedent's face.”

According to a court document filed in the case, five minutes after the security guard used pepper spray on Clemons, the two got into a battle, with the security guard pulling out a baton and striking Clemons several times. This was all captured on video, according to the document. The two then exchanged blows before the security guard pulled out his weapon and fired once.

In a video posted to instagram by @Code3DMV, the final seconds of the fight are captured by a person recording the footage on their cell phone.

The court document says Francois was employed by Strategic Security Corp. A spokesman for the company told News4 they have no comment.

The document also says, “Based on the entire physical encounter being initiated by the Defendant’s actions, the Defendant is responsible for the murder of the Decedent.”

Francois was ordered held without bond. The court file does not list an attorney.

In a statement to News4, McDonald’s said, “We are saddened by this weekend’s tragic incident. Our focus right now is on assisting the local police in any way that we can.”