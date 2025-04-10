Caps' Ovechkin to bring family on ice, appear at DC fan event to celebrate record

The celebrations are just getting started for the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin after he secured his spot on top of the record books as the NHL's all-time goal-scorer. Fans will get a chance to celebrate Ovi at Thursday's home game and see an appearance Friday at Union Station.

Ovechkin surpassed the previous record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky on Sunday.

After making history, Ovechkin’s teammates and Capitals fans erupted in cheers and celebrations. Ovechkin slid across the ice on his stomach before standing up and getting mobbed by his fellow Capitals teammates.

Ovechkin’s journey to the record-breaking title has been dubbed as the “GR8 Chase,” a reference to his Capitals jersey number, eight.

Arlington students chanting "Ovi! Ovi!" were ecstatic to get a chance to see Ovechkin practice at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex Wednesday as he begins a victory lap around the District.

Fans who want to get in on the action can find opportunities around the District.

Caps to celebrate Ovechkin at game on Thursday

Plans are in the works for fans, plus Ovechkin, his family and teammates, to celebrate at the Capitals' first home game since he broke the record, Thursday's face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals will hold a Gr8ness pregame ceremony to mark the moment. Ovechkin’s family, including his wife, Nastya, children, Sergei and Ilya, mother, Tatyana and father-in-law Kirill are expected to be on the ice to honor his milestone.

During the ceremony, Ovechkin will receive a special gift from the family of Capitals’ owner Ted Leonsis, the organization and his teammates.

All attendees will receive a free rally towel presented by Venture Global, featuring the iconic image of Ovechkin's ice slide as he celebrates his record breaker. They can also stop by The Ovi Shop for special merch or take a picture on The Gr8 King throne at section 114/115.

Fans can also stream the ceremony on the Monumental Sports Network or the Monumental+ app.

Ovechkin to appear at Union Station on Friday

Alex Ovechkin is set to appear at the GR8 City Celebration at Union Station. The event is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. on Friday. It's free and open to the general public.

Ovechkin will appear alongside fellow Caps stars Nicklas Backstrom and TJ. Oshie, plus Leonsis.

"Highlights include Skee Ball, a GR8 Retail Pop Up Shop, an inflatable shooting cage, photo backdrops including the CAPITALS letters and more," the Capitals said in a press release.

Alumni appearances and giveaways of Ovi fat heads on a stick, coasters, buttons, GR8ness T-Shirts and more are also on tap, the Capitals said.

Murals and other ways to celebrate

Ovi seems to be everywhere!

Locals and tourists will see a “GR8” on the entrance of Union Station greet travelers. Two murals honor Ovechkin’s “G.O.A.T.” status and “Gr8ness” in Adams Morgan and the Union Market District, respectively.

Hi-Lawn’s Capitals SkyRink, a synthetic ice rink located on the rooftop at Union Market, is open Wednesdays through Sundays until April 30. Tickets range from $12-$16. Attendees wearing Capitals gear will receive yellow skate laces in honor of Ovechkin.

The Ovi commemorations didn’t stop at the ice hockey rink. They’ve taken over social media. Ovechkin has a TikTok face filter, so fans can mirror the look of a GOAT. The hashtag #Gr8ness on X also displays a custom Alex Ovechkin hashflag with the landmark 895.

While one might think the chase is over, Ovechkin’s partnership with the V Foundation For Cancer Research continues. The campaign, known as “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer,” donates 100% of collected funds to pediatric cancer research and has raised more than $120,000. Fans can donate to the cause, and Ovechkin will also personally contribute. Ovechkin’s donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time.

A special Ovi Shop will remain open at Capital One Arena for the remaining Capitals home games. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, April 12. Located on 7th Street, the shop features a collection of merchandise related to Ovechkin and his new status in the NHL.

The Team Store at Capital One Arena also has additional Ovechkin merchandise. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

