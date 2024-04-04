The Weekend Scene: Check out cherry blossom fireworks, Nats games and eclipse prep in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Everything this weekend will be eclipsed by… well, Monday’s eclipse! The celebrations start this weekend, including at both Air and Space Museum locations.

From rooftop parties to viewing events in parks, you'll find tons of places to watch the solar stunner in our full eclipse guide.

The Nats' first weekend home games of the season should have fine weather. They play the Phillies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It's also the last weekend of March Madness! The women's final, refusing to be eclipsed, is on Sunday afternoon. The men's final is on Monday night.

Weekend highlights

Nationals vs Phillies

Fri., Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park, $13+

🔗 Details

Spring is here, and the Washington Nationals and Major League Baseball are back in the Capital.

The Nats are set to play against the Pittsburg Pirates on Wednesday and Thursday, but some unfavorable weather could get in the way.

But Storm Team4 is predicting pleasant weather for the Nats vs. Phillies games – Nats Park's first weekend games of the season!

The season's first Pups in the Park is scheduled for Friday.

Saturday is the Blossoms & Baseball game.

Got kids? Save the date for Kids Opening Day on April 21.

Before you go to Nats Park, get up to speed on the clear bag policy, transportation options, special theme days and how to snag deals in our guide.

Free pick

Petalpalooza

Sat., 1-9 p.m., Capitol Riverfront

The Official National Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks Show at 8:30 p.m. will be a grand finale to a day packed with multiple stages of live music, kids’ activities, art and more.

A rock wall for kids, silent disco and gardening activities for all are just a few highlights.

Free pick

Jazz & Blossoms Park Jam

Sun., noon to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park

🔗 Details

A free Digable Planets show in downtown D.C.? Count us in.

The jazz-rap group behind “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” is headlining the free, daylong finale of the Words, Beats & Life Festival. Sun Ra Arkestra, Madison McFerrin, Kassa Overall and JoGo Project are among other performers.

Bring the whole family for a day of art, music and kid-friendly activities.

Franklin Park is right next to the McPherson Square Metro station.

Words, Beats & Life has programming all week, including parties, poetry readings and shows.

Concerts this weekend

Chatham County Line, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jammin’ Java, $20/$22

Twenty-five years on, the Americana stalwarts from North Carolina are finding new ways to modernize a classic style and sound. Details.

The Sadies, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jammin’ Java, $20/$30

Another quarter-century-old roots-rock group to play the Vienna venue this weekend, the Canadian band is alt-country at its core with assists from garage rock and psychedelia while also handy with infectious power pop. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

DC History Conference

Fri. to Sun., MLK Jr. Memorial Library, free

Reckoning with Remembrance: History, Injustice, and the Murder of Emmett Till

Opens Sat., National Museum of American History, free

Mumbo vs. Gumbo: Music, Food & Culture

Sat., 3-7 p.m., Sycamore & Oak in Southeast, free entry

DC Defenders vs Houston Roughnecks

Sat., 7 p.m., Audi Field, $25+

Blossom Block Festival and flea market

Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Sycamore & Oak in Southeast, free entry

Credit Union Cherry Blossom runs

Sat. and Sun.

Things to do in Maryland

Bethesda Film Fest

Fri. and Sat., Landmark's Bethesda Row Cinema, $15

Spring Fever Fashion Show

Fri., 6-9 p.m., Westfield Montgomery mall, free entry

"Dancing at Lughnasa"

Fri. and Sat., Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, $18

Springtime Egg Hunt

Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Ranier Nature Center, free but do register online

Greenbelt Museum open house

Sun., 1-5 p.m., 10B Crescent Rd., free

Things to do in Virginia

Art Blooms at Mosaic

Sat. and Sun., Fairfax, Virginia, free

DC Metro Area Interior Design Tour

Sat., Alexandria, Georgetown, Hyattsville and Kent, $50 (single) or $80 (for two)

Ikebana Floral Design Workshop for Adults

Sat., 10 a.m., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, $42

Alexandria 275th Anniversary Kickoff Event

Sat., noon, Waterfront Park, free

Pink in the Pool

Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Long Bridge Aquatics Center, free

Tall ship Providence begins sailing for the season

Weds., Alexandria

