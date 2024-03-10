Solar Eclipse 2024: What to know about DC-area events, timing and more

A total solar eclipse will move across the United States in April, the last one visible over the continental U.S. for another 20 years.

During the eclipse, the moon will cast its shadow on parts of North America as it comes between the Earth and the sun, said Gina DiBraccio, the deputy director of heliophysics at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The D.C. area is not in the path of totality but will see a partial solar eclipse as the moon blocks part of the sun.

"If you have the opportunity to view this, whether it's the total eclipse or a partial eclipse in the D.C. area, you should absolutely do it because it's just a special kind of lifetime event," DiBraccio said.

As the paths of the sun and moon partially align around D.C., the sky will grow darker like dusk, winds will change and temperatures will slightly drop.

"The last total eclipse that crossed through the U.S. in 2017, I actually went from a state of feeling comfortable to suddenly being chilly and having goosebumps," DiBraccio said.

Read below to learn when the solar eclipse is and where to see it around D.C.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8, between 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the D.C. area.

According to the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, the moon will begin to move in front of the sun at 2 p.m., slowly covering more of the sun until about 3:20 p.m. It will then move off the sun until about 4:30 p.m.

Is the D.C. area in the path of totality?

No, the D.C. area will not see a total solar eclipse. The moon only will cover part of the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse.

A map showing where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. Credit: NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

How to protect your eyes during a solar eclipse

Don't be like former president Donald Trump! Be sure to protect your eyes from the sun during the phases of a solar eclipse.

For safe viewing, NASA recommends the use of eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. It's important to note that regular sunglasses are not dark enough to safely filter the bright light.

Eclipses can be briefly viewed without protection when the moon completely blocks the sun. However, since D.C. isn’t in the path of totality it is recommended to wear eye protection the entirety of the eclipse.

For more safety information visit NASA's website.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. is August 2044, according to NASA.

Solar eclipse events in the DC area

The solar eclipse will occur on Monday midday through the workday. Though, it's totally (totality) okay time to take an afternoon break to enjoy the sky.

Want to experience the solar eclipse from your backyard? Check out these kid-friendly solar eclipse activities from the National Air and Space Museum.

Solar Eclipse Viewing

📅 April 8, 2 to 4 p.m.

📍 Gateway Park, 1300 Langston Blvd, Rosslyn, Virginia

🔗 Details

Join the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC) and the Rosslyn BID for an outdoor afternoon break. Located next to the Key Bridge, the viewing experience will include music, telescopes, games and free solar glasses.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Deck 11 Rooftop

📅 April 8, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest YOTEL Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall

📅 April 8, 12 to 4 p.m.

📍 National Mall, D.C. between 4th and 12th Streets

🔗 Details

Story Time: Eclipse

📅 Tuesdays and Thursdays in April, 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

📍 Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA

🔗 Details

Where to find areas in the path of totality

Parts of 13 states, including Texas, New York, Ohio, Maine and more will be in the path of totality during the solar eclipse. You can also witness the spectacle from the sky on a special Delta or Southwest Airlines flight.

Go here for more places to see a total solar eclipse.

This story will be periodically updated with more solar eclipse events and details. Be sure to check back!