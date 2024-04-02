Where to find solar eclipse glasses in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The countdown to April’s solar eclipse is on and so is the search for special solar filtering glasses.

Rather than hunting last minute online or frantically messaging your group chat for spare solar eclipse glasses, you can plan ahead for Monday, April 8, like a pro-eclipse chaser.

What will the solar eclipse look like in D.C., Maryland and Virginia? The moon is expected to cover the sun around 87% at maximum eclipse in the D.C. area around 3:20 p.m. But, without the special glasses not much will be visible, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper.

“It’s not really going to change here; we could have some shadows. But for the most part, it’s going to be unnoticeable. That’s right, unnoticeable unless you have those special glasses,” Draper said.

You could risk a severe eye injury if you view an eclipse without special glasses or a handheld solar viewer, according to NASA. The concentrated solar rays will be so strong that they can burn the inside of your eyeball, just like a sunburn an optometrist told CNBC—ouch!

Be careful to avoid purchasing eclipse glasses online to avoid fakes and counterfeits. The American Astronomical Society maintains a list of reputable solar eclipse glasses that have UV-blocking filters. They advise against searching for the glasses on Amazon, eBay or Temu.

“Staring at a partial solar eclipse for more than a few seconds at a time, even through perfectly safe solar viewers, isn’t much fun anyway,” the American Astronomical Society in a warning about counterfeit and fake eclipse glasses.

What about regular sunglasses? Safe solar glasses are “at least 1,000 times darker” than regular sunglasses, the society said.

It's also recommended to wear eye protection the entirety of a partial solar eclipse.

Here’s where to find solar eclipse glasses in D.C. Maryland and Virginia:

Where to find solar eclipse glasses in DC

DC Public Library: Starting April 1, D.C. residents can pick up eclipse glasses at their local library branch. The free eclipse glasses are available while supplies last until April 8.

“Get your solar shades on!” @dcpl wrote in part on X.

The DC Public Library invites you to witness the Total Solar Eclipse on

April 8, 2024.



📅 Distribution of Special Sunglasses at your neighborhood library!

Dates: April 1 - April 8, 2024



— DC Public Library (@dcpl) March 25, 2024

National Air and Space Museum, National Mall: The museum will offer free eclipse glasses on the first floor left of the museum store until Sunday, April 7. Distribution times are noon to 4 p.m. Timed-entry tickets are required to enter the museum.

There will be no eclipse glass hoarding here: “One pair of glasses per family or individual," according to the museum's website. The museum's store will also have eclipse glasses available for purchase.

Smithsonian Museums, National Mall: If free glasses run out, the following museums will have three pairs of solar eclipse glasses for $6: the National Museum of African Art, National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Museum of American History, National Museum of the American Indian, National Museum of Asian Art, National Museum of Natural History, National Postal Museum, and Hirshhorn Museum.

Where to find solar eclipse glasses in Virginia

Arlington County Central Library, Arlington: Pick up solar eclipse glasses during the “Solar Eclipse Extravaganza” on Saturday, April 6. Attendees will learn about NASA’s Eclipse Soundscapes and craft their own Eclipse Pinhole Viewer.

David M. Brown Planetarium, Arlington: Snag free eclipse glasses before “Lights Out! Eclipses: Whys, Wonders and Wows” on April 6 and 7. The kid-friendly show will explore the fascinating science stories and wonderous changes that occur during eclipses.

Loudoun County Law Library, Leesburg; Stop by during Solar Eclipse Week to learn about the "Legal Doctrine of Eclipse" and grab free eclipse glasses.

National Air and Space Museum, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly: Between noon to 4 p.m., free solar eclipse glasses will be available across from the John F. Plueger Family Welcome Center. The museum's store will also have them available for purchase.

Virginia State Parks, various locations: Solar viewing glasses will be sold for $1 plus tax at all 42 state parks in the state.

Need solar viewing glasses for the upcoming eclipse on April 8? 😎 We got you! On sale at all parks for $1 plus tax while supplies last. Find #eclipse details and viewing parties to attend: https://t.co/n6HYrlxVwQ pic.twitter.com/uDh1bMgj5D — Virginia State Parks (@VAStateParks) March 28, 2024

Where to find solar eclipse glasses in Maryland

Warby Parker, various locations: The eyeglass store is helping customers see the solar eclipse by offering free and ISO-certified eclipse glasses at all stores. Find a location here.

More into DIY projects? Here's how to make a box pinhole protector at home.

This article will be updated with additional places to find solar eclipse glasses.