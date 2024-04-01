Spring is here, and that means baseball!

The Washington Nationals started their 2024 season on the road, facing the Cincinnati Reds for Opening Day on Thursday. The Nats lost that game, recovered on Saturday and lost the last game in that series on Sunday.

After one win and two losses, the Nationals and Major League Baseball are back in the Capital.

The Nationals face the Pittsburg Pirates for Washington's home opener starting at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, April 1. The Pirates are trying to keep their four-game winning streak alive, the Associated Press reports.

The series against the Pirates continues Wednesday and Thursday.

Then, the Nationals will face the Phillies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Nats Park's first weekend games of the season.

If you're planning to head out for the home opener or any Major League Baseball game at Nationals Park, here's what to know.

What's the Nationals schedule for 2024?

You can see the Nats' 2024 regular-season schedule online here, and tickets are available online here.

What special activities will happen at the home opener?

The party will start in Navy Yard with a parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Nationals' mascot, Screech, will even ride one of the horses, Capital Eagle, a D.C.-based beer distributor, said. The parade is set to end at 1:15 p.m. outside Nats Park.

Inside the stadium, get ready for plenty of fanfare with a "distinctively local feel," the Nationals said in a release.

Former Mayor Anthony Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. D.C. Washington is set to perform the national anthem for the third year in a row. Mayor Muriel Bowser will call out "play ball!"

"Pregame festivities include an appearance by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, red carpet player introductions, giant American flag unfurling, live music from 19th Street Band, music from DJ Stylus Chris, caricature artists, face painters, balloon twisters, photo ops and more," the team said.

The Nationals say they will open garages at 1 p.m. Nats Park gates will open at 2 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Capital Eagle said that fans aged 21 and up can find samples of five Anheuser-Busch InBev canned drinks at Cutwater’s pop-up experience, a retro Volkswagen photo booth bus and other locations.

What's the weather forecast for the home opener?

Bring your rain gear to Nats Park!

There's an 80% chance rain chance Monday morning, but Storm Team4 says those chances will fall to 40% in the afternoon.

"I couldn't rule out a couple of showers or a brief rain delay, but I really do think they're going to be able to get that game in," Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

How did the Nationals' 2024 season start?

The Nationals won one game and lost two in their opening series against the Reds.

In Sunday's game against the Reds, Nationals starter Jake Irvin allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

“That’s tough. Three-two (count), double. Homer. Homer. that’s how it ended,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “But the last two games I’m pleased at how we played the game. We played hard. we played tough. It’s just unfortunate. When you get a chance to go into the ninth inning with your closer, usually good things happen.”

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254.

Hey, do you have a seating chart for Nationals Park?

Why, yes, we do. (More accurately, the Nats' website does.)

It is here.

The ballpark will boast a new scoreboard, field lights and food this season. There’s also a way to be admitted to the game with facial-recognition technology. News4’s Adam Tuss has the details.

What's new at Nationals Park in 2024?

Nationals Park is deploying facial recognition technology in four entry lanes. The ballpark says the technology provides a hands-free entry experience and can speed up the entry process.

Fans can register using the MLB Ballpark app, according to the Nationals.

"Fans can enroll in Go-Ahead Entry by logging into the MLB Ballpark app and following the prompts to capture an image of the user’s face. The image is converted into a unique alphanumeric code and then deleted, while the code, also known as a token, is associated with the individual fan’s account. When an enrolled fan walks through a Go-Ahead Entry lane, a facial authentication camera scans their face to match it with the enrolled token in the system and then allows access. Enrolled fans can use MLB Go-Ahead Entry at any park where the service is in place," the team said.

Here's more information.

Nationals Park recently installed a brighter scoreboard, too. In previous years, the scoreboard has overheated, Nationals Park senior vice president and general manager Frank Gambino said. Now, there will be no need to dim the scoreboard which will allow for improved legibility.

There is also a new preset of light scenes that fans will see and experience after home runs.

Fans can expect some new food vendors, including some that are grab-and-go. New local favorites will also be making an appearance as well, including Ssong's Hotdog from Columbia, Maryland, which specializes in Korean hotdogs; barbecue spot Emerald Amor Cafe, selling giant turkey legs; Los Cinco Tacos from Shaw; and Eli's Crepes.

If you haven't been to a game in a few years, you should also know that concessions and ticket sales are cashless (you can exchange cash for Nats Bucks in the park if needed). A strict clear bag policy is in effect and most fans will need to download the MLB Ballpark app to show their mobile tickets before entering the park.

Are there any local deals or specials?

Outside the park, there are also many options to grab a bite nearby. Nicoletta Pizza, a fast-casual dining spot on the waterfront, will reopen on Monday with the return of their gameday special, the "Curly W pizza," which features the Nats' logo made out of pomodoro sauce. Another spot for pizza on the waterfront is All-Purpose Pizza, where you can find deck-oven pizza and seasonal antipasti.

The Bullpen will be back for the home opener, serving up beer and frozen cocktails. The outdoor venue will also feature food trucks, live music and a happy hour.

Opening in Navy Yard on Monday is Beresovsky’s Deli, where fans can enjoy sandwiches, boozy and non-boozy milkshakes and classic deli sides.

Budweiser says it's also selling limited-edition Nationals-themed cans all around D.C. and is available wherever Budweiser is sold.

Should I download the MLB Ballpark app?

Yes! Most fans will need to show their tickets on the MLB Ballpark app.

It's where you can manage and display your digital ticket; you can also forward tickets to others. Print-at-home tickets won't be accepted. There's no will call for the 2024 season, so the suggested way to send tickets to friends and family is through the app. "You will need to find alternative options to distribute physical hard tickets to any groups or individual persons," the Nats said.

The app also has schedules and maps. You can use it to order concessions or merchandise. You may need to verify your email to use the app.

If your device runs out of battery, visit the Ticket Services Lobby next to the Center Field Gate for help.

Getting to Nationals Park

You have plenty of options, including:

Metrorail: If you're taking Metro, the closest station is Navy Yard-Ballpark on the Green Line, which is just a block from Nats Park. Another option is the Capitol South station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines, which is a 1-mile walk from the ballpark. Need to drive to the Metro station? Forty-one Metro stations have parking options; see details and availability here.

Metrobus & Circulator: Several Metrobus routes serve the area. See timetables here and a map of all Metrobus routes here. You can also get to the ballpark via D.C.'s Circulator. The Union Station-Navy Yard route drops off riders at the M Street and New Jersey Avenue SE entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station. Find more info here.

Parking Garages: You can buy parking passes for parking ahead of time online here. Drive-up parking is available on a game-by-game basis and is not available for all games. Note that Nats parking facilities are now cashless and will only accept credit cards. All lots will open 2 hours and 15 minutes prior to the start of each game and will close an hour after the end of each game. Tailgating is not permitted at Nats parking facilities.

Bicycle: Have your own bike? Nats Park has a free bike valet to the left of Garage C at the corner of N and First streets SE. You'll find the access point on First Street, to the left of the garage's vehicle entrance. Want a short-term bike rental? Capital Bikeshare has four docking stations within a 10-minute walk from Nats Park: 1st & N streets SE; 1st & K streets SE; 3rd & Tingey streets SE, and M Street & New Jersey Avenue SE.

Rideshare and Taxis: You can rideshare or take a taxi to Nats Park. Getting dropped off a block or two away could save you time and money sitting in traffic. After the game, you can catch a cab at the taxi stand on the north side of M Street SE between South Capitol and Half streets SE. If you want to Uber or Lyft home, Nationals Park recommends you don't order a rideshare vehicle to South Capitol Street because it's very busy. Try walking a few blocks north.

Water Taxi: The Potomac Riverboat Company offers water taxi service from Georgetown; Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and National Harbor, Maryland, to the Diamond Teague Park pier, located across the street from Nationals Park. You can see the route and buy tickets here.

Nats Park with kids

Nationals Park hosts Kids’ Opening Day on Sunday, April 31, plus special Girl Scout and Boy Scout days throughout the season. Big-time fans can also check out the Jr. Nationals Kids Club for kids aged 4 to 12.

The family-favorite Kids Run the Bases tradition will return for the Kids' Opening Day game on April 31 and will repeat after every home game on a Sunday.

"The line for Kids Run the Bases forms outside the ballpark on the First Street sidewalk – participants should exit the ballpark through the right field gate and proceed to the line," Nats Park said.

Other experiences kids will love include getting an autograph on Signature Sunday; photos with the Racing Presidents; first game, foul ball and home run certificates and a playground near Right Field Gate.

Strollers are permitted on all concourses. If your stroller folds up small enough, you can put it underneath your seat. Otherwise, you must check the stroller at a Guest Services location.

Diaper and medical bags are exempt from the clear bag policy. Families with these bags must use ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate gates.

Kids under the age of 2 don’t need a ticket (but they must sit on their parent or guardian's lap).

What giveaways are at Nationals Park? When is Pups in the Park for 2024?

You'll find plenty of promos and special events all season long, starting with Opening Day (naturally!), when the first 20,000 fans to arrive will get a free reversible bucket hat.

Back by popular demand, take your dog to a game with Pups in the Park. Human tickets are $35, and dog tickets are $10, with all proceeds from dog tickets going to the Humane Rescue Alliance. With the exception of service animals, dogs will only be allowed in sections 136-143, and you must bring a signed waiver to the game. You can download the waiver and by tickets here. Dates for Pups in the Park are April 5, April 23, June 3, Aug. 2, Sept. 10 and Sept 27.

Baseball fans can also enjoy special events including concerts or fireworks after select Friday games.

Here are some of the major promotions and specials:

April 5: Branch Appreciation Day: National Guard and Pups in the Park

April 19: 2019 World Champions Five Year Anniversary Weekend and Friday Night Fireworks : 2019 World Champion Music

: 2019 World Champion Music April 20: 2019 World Champions Five Year Anniversary Weekend with giveaway: 2019 World Series Replica Ring (first 20,000 fans)

April 21: 2019 World Champions Five Year Anniversary Weekend, kids' opening day & Screech's birthday with giveaway: kids 2019 world champions viewing toy (first 8,000 fans age 12 & under)

April 23: Pups in the Park

April 24: Patriotic Series: Military Appreciation Day

May 3: Star Wars Weekend with Friday Night Fireworks : Star Wars-themed music

: Star Wars-themed music May 4: Star Wars Weekend with giveaway: X-Wing Pilot Finnegan Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

May 5: Star Wars Weekend with giveaway: Light Side vs Dark Side reversible beanie

May 7: Beltway Series

May 8: Beltway Series

May 24: Branch Appreciation Day: U.S. Navy

May 25: Giveaway: Lane "Train" Bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

May 26: Patriotic Series: Memorial Day

June 3: Pups in the Park

June 7: Flo Rida will perform after the game. It's part of the Nationals Summer Concert Series.

June 8: Giveaway: Nationals soccer jersey (first 20,000 fans age 21+)

June 14: Giveaway: Mike Rizzo Bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

June 16: Giveaway: kids Kei "Bear" Ruiz plush (first 8,000 fans age 12 & under)

June 18: Branch Appreciation Day: U.S. Army

July 3: Freedom Fireworks

July 4: Patriotic Series: Independence Day

July 6: Branch Appreciation Day: Marine Corps

July 7: Giveaway: kids autograph cap (first 8,000 fans age 12 & under)

July 19: Branch Appreciation Day: U.S. Space Force. Carly Rae Jepsen will perform after the game. It's part of the Nationals Summer Concert Series.

July 20: Giveaway: MacKenzie Gore mystery jersey bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

July 24: Giveaway: Nationals Christmas in July ugly sweater tank top (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 2: Pups in the Park

Aug. 3: Harry Potter Day with giveaway: mystery house jersey (first 10,000 fans)

Aug. 4: Giveaway: kids’ shoe charms (first 8,000 fans age 12 & under)

Aug. 5: Branch Appreciation Day: U.S. Coast Guard

Aug. 9: Teddy Swims will perform after the game. It's part of the Nationals Summer Concert Series.

Aug. 11: Giveaway: Nationals Football jersey (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 21: Giveaway: Nationals All-Star sunglasses (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 31: Giveaway: CJ Abrams streetwear bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 1: Giveaway: Kids Ruiz catching gear t-shirt (first 8,000 fans age 12 & under)

Sept. 10: Pups in the Park and the Pups Parade

and the Pups Parade Sept. 11: Patriotic Series: Heroes Day

Sept. 13: 1924 Championship Centennial Weekend with Friday Night Fireworks : 1924-themed music

: 1924-themed music Sept. 14: 1924 Championship Centennial Weekend with 1924 senators-themed giveaway (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 15: 1924 Championship Centennial Weekend with giveaway: 1924 Championship pennant (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 25: Branch Appreciation Day: U.S. Air Force

Sept. 27: Lady A will perform after the game. It's part of the Nationals Summer Concert Series. There's also Pups in the Park.

Sept. 28: Giveaway: Nationals hockey jersey (first 20,000 fans)

How can I get deals on tickets to Nats games?

Every Tuesday, you can cash in on the deals and steals promotion. Tickets are available for as low as $9; you must book them through the links on this page. Discount food items include $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs, $5 pizza and $5 fountain sodas. Parking in the W lot will cost $10 (it's regularly $20).

The Nationals also offer D.C. residents $5 tickets for every home game. The catch: The cheap tickets must be purchased in person at the National Park Center Field Gate box office with proof of D.C. residency. They can be bought before and on game days as available. The program is called District Tickets. "All buyers must have the MLB Ballpark app, an MLB account, and a valid Washington, DC driver’s license in order to purchase," the Nats Park guide says.

Discount tickets are also available for military members, first responders, government employees, students, young professionals (age 21 to 39) and health care professionals. Here's more info. The Nationals are set to release more information soon on its Harris Teeter Family Fun Pack which includes a free meal with each ticket.

Finally, you may have access to ticket discounts through a Costco membership or employee benefit programs including PlumBenefits.

What's the clear bag policy at Nationals Park? What if I bring the wrong bag?

Yes, the clear bag policy is still in place, with limited exceptions. The Nationals Park clear bag policy allows you to bring a small clutch bag, diaper bag or medical bag. Bags larger than 5 inches by 7 inches by 3/4 inches must be clear (and this policy is strictly enforced -- trust us!). Backpacks, including clear ones, are not allowed.

Limited storage is available if your bag doesn't fit the requirements.

According to the Nats' website:

"Binbox is available for fans whose bags do not comply with ballpark regulations. Binbox will be positioned outside Right Field Gate and Home Plate Gate; they will be in position two hours prior to first pitch and will remain in position until one hour after last pitch. Guests may choose between a medium or a large locker to check their belongings for a small fee. Security personnel will be in position at both Binbox locations, and Binbox staff will be on site at each location to troubleshoot any website/app issues for purchases."

Can I bring a snack and water bottle? What's prohibited?

You may bring:

certain bags: clutch bags 5"x7"x¾" or smaller clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags measuring 16"x16"x8" or smaller — but any buckles, grommets, hardware or other décor can't conceal any part of the bag diaper bags or bags used for ADA/medical reasons measuring 16"x16"x8" or smaller bags purchased inside the Nats Park complex during the game will be tagged and permitted for that day only

clear, factory-sealed or empty plastic water bottles no larger than one liter, juice boxes, insulin containers and baby food Note: only one water bottle per person will be permitted

single-serving food items, if they are contained in one of the approved bags under the Nationals' current bag policy, or carried in your hands so the food items can be screened by security

collapsible umbrellas

You may not bring:

metal or glass containers of any kind, except for those mentioned above

food items not adhering to the food policy above

bags not adhering to the bag policy above

non-collapsible umbrellas

soft-sided coolers, hard coolers or ice chests

brooms, poles or staffs of any kind

weapons (including pocket knives), fireworks and other illegal substances

camera lenses greater than eight inches, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

animals (except service animals)

beach balls and other inflatable items

laser pens and laser pointers

baseball bats (however, baseball bats purchased inside the Nats Park complex during the game will be tagged and permitted for that day only)

alcohol not purchased at the Nats Park complex

noisemakers not provided by the Nationals

skateboards, hoverboards, helmets and wheeled footwear

drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles

self-defense sprays (such as pepper spray and mace)

toy guns (including water guns) and toy knives

Any other item deemed dangerous, inappropriate or otherwise violating Nats Park's Guest Conduct Policy

Nationals Park is also non-smoking and a tobacco-free facility under D.C. law.

"There is no exception for electronic cigarettes or any other type of smoking device, or for smokeless tobacco or any other type of marijuana or tobacco product," the park's code of conduct says.

