Washington Nationals reveal summer concert series lineup including Lady A and Flo Rida

This summer, the Washington Nationals will not only offer baseball for your entertainment but concerts, too.

Artists including Flo Rida and Carly Rae Jepsen will perform after certain Washington Nationals baseball games on Fridays. The concerts will be free for fans who have a ticket for the game.

“With concerts that span a variety of genres all included with a baseball ticket, there will truly be something for everyone at Nationals Park this summer,” Alan H. Gottlieb, the chief operating officer of Lerner Sports Group, said in a press release.

Nationals Summer Concert Series 2024 schedule

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here’s the concert schedule:

Friday, June 7: Flo Rida will perform after the Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves game.

Friday, July 19: Carly Rae Jepsen will perform after the Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds game.

Friday, Aug. 9: Teddy Swims will perform after the Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels game.

Friday, Sept. 27: Lady A will perform after the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game.

The four games included in the Summer Concert Series are scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. The concerts are expected to start approximately 30 minutes after the final out, according to a statement from the team.

Tickets can be bought here.

While the Nationals players are at spring training, the team is preparing for a busy season with Friday Night Fireworks, Pups in the Park and theme days including Weather Day presented by NBC4 Telemundo 44. Here's the promo schedule, and here's the full list of specials.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.