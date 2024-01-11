The Weekend Scene: Brunch deals, MLK Day events and more in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Now that we're drying off after that rain and wind mess, we’re putting on our Storm Team4 hats and tracking good things ahead on a much-needed long weekend.

Our meteorologist friends have their eye on another round of rain Friday night, so it’s even better if you’re OOO Monday.

As John Lewis often said, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on, not off, and there are lots of ways to promote peace, service, education and reflection.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Looking for an active way to volunteer, get your steps in and honor our veterans? Come to our first Scene meetup next weekend!

We’re getting a team together to help Wreaths Across America pick up tens of thousands of wreaths that are laid on servicemembers' graves each December to honor their sacrifices.

💚 Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery is Saturday, Jan. 20. We hope to see you!

RSVP and learn more here.

Ice Swimming

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 Brookfield Swim Club

💲 Free

🔗 Details

It’s getting chilly in Chantilly! You can watch the 2024 U.S. National Ice Swimming Championships. Fierce and frosty competitors from 18 states will jump into an outdoor pool that’s 41 degrees max – no warm swimwear allowed.

But fear not, spectators. You can stay bundled up, dip into food trucks and help make a party atmosphere to cheer on swimmers.

The International Ice Swimming Association is on a mission to make this a new Olympic sport, so you could be getting into the next phenomenon on the level of curling.

Bombs Away!

📅 Fri., 7:30 p.m. (show at 8 p.m.)

📍 Saloon at 1205 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 $5

🔗 Details



Does the idea of a performer bombing on stage make you cringe deep in your soul? Same! We’re trying to figure out if that makes the Bombs Away! sudden death stand-up show fantastic or frightening.



Here’s the idea: Comedians take the stage, and if they don’t make the audience laugh, it’s curtains. We presume a giant shepherd’s hook yanks them off stage before another brave comic rotates in.



Kinda Live Comedy calls it “a comedy show guaranteed to make you laugh the whole time,” and we'll happily spend $5 to soothe our rain-induced winter blues.

See also: 50 First Jokes in Adams Morgan on Thursday.

Say it Loud

📅 Sat.

📍 Germantown, Maryland

🔗 Details

BlackRock Center for the Arts is hosting its Say it Loud MLK event, a full day of performances, films, art exhibits and a record fair celebrating the legacy of Dr. King.

Daytime programming is free, including the films, starting with “King in the Wilderness” at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a documentary about D.C.’s music heritage, “Black Fire,” at 5:45 p.m.

D.C.’s own The JoGo Project, fusing jazz and go-go and featuring Silver Spring’s Desiree Jordan, plus Nag Champa Art Ensemble will close out the night with an 8 p.m. show. Tickets to the show start at $35.

Winter Restaurant Week begins Monday

Winter Restaurant Week officially begins Monday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21.

Lunch and brunch menus are generally two courses for $25 or $35 per person, while dinners are usually three courses for $40, $55 or $65.

A lot of restaurants won’t offer their Restaurant Week brunch menus on Monday, but these spots are coming through with $25 deals: Brasserie Liberté in Georgetown, Dovetail at the Viceroy Hotel in Bloomingdale, and Mi Vida’s three locations in D.C. Joon in Tysons has a $35 brunch available in addition to their regular menu.

These $35 lunches are available on MLK Day, and you can call it brunch if you like: Takara 14 in Logan Circle, The Pembroke on Dupont Circle, Zaytinya in Penn Quarter, Spanish Diner in Bethesda and Rasika’s West End and Penn Quarter locations.

Snag a table soon! The good reservations go fast: This is D.C. after all.

FYI: Alexandria’s and Falls Church’s restaurant weeks will run from Jan. 19-28.

Other MLK Day brunches in the D.C. area

Ambar, with locations in Clarendon, Capitol Hill and Shaw, is offering its brunch menu of unlimited Balkan small plates and drinks on Monday.

Levantine tapas spot ala is offering its three-course brunch with bottomless drinks for $48 on Monday. Book it on Resy.

Hank’s Oyster Bar’s locations in Dupont, Old Town and The Wharf will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Residents in Dupont will offer a two-course brunch with a welcome drink for $45 per person. Get tickets here.

Sixty Vines in Reston is set to serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surreal, the new “whimsical diner” in National Landing, will open at 7 a.m. on MLK Day.

Bloomingdale pub Boundary Stone will do brunch classics from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music and concerts this weekend

Black Masala, 8 p.m. Friday, Pearl Street Warehouse, $20-$30

D.C.’s own funky, genre-defying, brass party band is high energy and highly entertaining live. Details.

Kill Lincoln, 7 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25

Hyperactive local hardcore-ska band. Like-minded but lighter and goofier Boston group Bid D & the Kids Table opens. Details.

Walk the Plank, 8 p.m. Saturday, Atlas Brew Works, $12

Growly D.C. hardcore punks celebrate the release of their new EP “Loathe.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Lecture: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., A Life

Thurs., 7 p.m., MLK Library, free

Comedy: Funny Arabs by Rola Z

Fri., 8 p.m., Union Stage at The Wharf, $25

DC Onesie Crawl

Sat., 2-10 p.m., Dupont, $22-$25

The Hip Hop and R&B Bar Crawl

Sun., 2-10 p.m., U Street, $10-$20

Booze Free Bingo for Dry January

Sun., 2 p.m., metrobar in Northeast, $5

The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks

Sun., 1:30 p.m., MLK Library, free

Rock the Rink at The Wharf

Sun., noon to 4 p.m., The Wharf Ice Rink

FYI: Fans dressed in Caps gear get $5 off rink admission.

Things to do in Maryland

Black History Month Exhibition at Montpelier Arts Center

Opens Fri., Laurel, free

Suburban Maryland Home Show

Sat. and Sun., Prince George's Equestrian Center and Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, free with online registration or $10 at the door

Make n’ Take: African Violets in Glass

Sun., 1-3 p.m., indigro plant design in Takoma Park, $35 per garden (drop-ins welcome)

Last chance: LuminoCity winter lights

Through Mon., Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $20+

Things to do in Virginia

Candle making workshop

Thurs., 7 p.m., Alexandria, $65

Comedian Preacher Lawson

Fri., The Birchmere in Alexandria, $39.50

FYI: You may know him from of "America's Got Talent"

Screaming Infidelities: Emo Night

Fri., Jammin Java in Vienna, $18

Stargazing Spectacular

Sat., Burke Lake Park, $10

K-Pop Glow Up the Night Dance Party

Sat., Shipgarten in McLean, free admission

Calvin Earl: Music of the Civil Rights Movement

Sun., 2 p.m., McLean Community Center, $5-$10

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.