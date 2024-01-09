Mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade, seeing the ‘I Have a Dream' speech and more in the DC area

Martin Luther King Jr. Day returns on Monday, Jan. 15, and there are lots of ways to promote peace, service, education and reflection in the civil rights leader's memory.

The celebration in 2024 is extra special: The holiday falls on Dr. King's actual birthday. If he were alive today, King would be turning 95 years old.

MLK Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of January.

The nonprofit run by King's family, The King Center, says the theme for MLK Day 2024 is "Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence." It's about using nonviolent solutions to address injustice and violence around the world.

Right here in D.C., you can join that effort at the D.C. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade on Monday. Find more details on the website and below. NBC Washington's Black Employee Network (BEN) will be participating, so we'll see you there!

The parade, first held 11 years after King's death, "helped in the effort to establish a national holiday in Dr. King’s honor and today it reinforces the work being done by government agencies, community non-profit organizations and private citizens to promote peace and non-violence locally and around the world," according to the parade's website.

However you'd like to mark the day, here are some ideas in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia: Steeping yourself in history at museums and historic sites; strengthening your community by volunteering; celebrating King's legacy with art and music and more.

“I Have a Dream Speech” on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

An original copy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at the 1963 March on Washington is back on display at the Smithsonian museum’s “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery.

Did you know the text of the speech omits the iconic phrase? King partly improvised his address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, according to the museum.

The speech, on loan from Villanova University, will be on display through March 4, 2024.

On Monday, the museum will host “The People’s Holiday: The Many Dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students from Duke Ellington School of the Arts will perform original work throughout the day. On level L2, visitors can make a button, contribute to a service project and more.

It’s free, but registration is required.

Sweet Home Café will also offer a special menu, including King’s favorite dessert, pecan pie.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

Every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., you can meet a ranger a the MLK Memorial to learn about its history and art.

On Monday at 4 p.m., you can visit the memorial for a talk on “Struggle for Rights and Respect,” looking at how King’s style and substance changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement.

These talks are free and don’t require registration.

MLK Peace, Truth & Justice Poetry Slam Hosted by Simply Sherri!

The poetry slam will happen at the Busboys and Poets location in Anacostia at 7 p.m. Saturday, and audience members will get to vote for their favorite slammer. It's free to participate or $5 to attend (before fees). Here's more info.

Say it Loud at BlackRock Center for the Arts

In Germantown, Maryland, BlackRock Center for the Arts is hosting its Say it Loud MLK event, a full day of performances, films, art exhibits and a record fair on Saturday.

Most programming is free, including the films, starting with “King in the Wilderness” at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a documentary about D.C.’s music heritage, “Black Fire,” at 5:45 p.m.

D.C.’s own The JoGo Project, fusing jazz and go-go and featuring Silver Spring’s Desiree Jordan, plus Nag Champa Art Ensemble will close out the night with an 8 p.m. show. Tickets to the show start at $35.

Here are all the details.

MLK Holiday DC Peace Walk and Parade

The annual peace walk tradition usually draws more than a thousand people to walk down 2 miles of Martin Luther King Avenue in Southeast D.C. Gather at Shepherd Park for a 9 a.m. peace rally before the walk at 11 a.m.

Paraders can plan to step off at 11 a.m. from the R.I.S.E. Center at 2730 MLK Jr. Ave. SE.

Organizers have also planned a prayer breakfast, health and wellness fair and community cleanup.

MLK Tribute: Let Freedom Ring! Featuring Jordin Sparks

The Kennedy Center’s “Let Freedom Ring Celebration” concert this year features Jordin Sparks, Nolan Williams Jr. and Cécile McLorin Salvant.

The 90-minute program is made for the entire family, featuring a robust slate of artists, music connected to the holiday and new songs, Williams told us.

It’s free, but you’ll have to line up to get tickets. The ticket giveaway is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Hall of Nations and is limited to two tickets per person. The show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

College Park Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tribute

Bring your kids for see educational shows: “The Spirit to Overcome,” a look at the contributions of African American women (9 a.m. and 10 a.m.) and “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” a one-man show introducing little ones to the American hero (1 p.m. and 2 p.m.).

The performances will happen at the city hall building at 7401 Baltimore Avenue in College Park. Make sure to RSVP here.

Day of Service

It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities.

Registration is required for many volunteer activities.

Here are a few opportunities:

AmeriCorps: Visit the AmeriCorps website, enter your zip code and select the “MLK Day” checkbox.

Anacostia Riverkeeper: The MLK Day cleanup will happen at Pope Branch Park. Details.

National Capital Parks: The National Park Service hosts park cleanup efforts. In addition to four events on Saturday, the Kenilworth Park and aquatic gardens cleanup will be held Monday. Details.

Volunteer Alexandria: Volunteer Alexandria is hosting an MLK Week of Service and provides other chances to help neighbors. Details.

Volunteer Arlington: Both virtual and in-person MLK Day of Service volunteer opportunities are available. Details.

Volunteer opportunity websites: VolunteerMatch, JustServe and Catchafire are all recommended by Virginia’s Service Commission.

51st Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program

At the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, the MLK Memorial Planning Committee has a program including music, food and a panel of experts discussing King’s enduring legacy and message. It’s set to begin at 4 p.m. Monday. Registration is requested. Here’s more info.

Free entry to National Parks

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of the days that the National Park Service waives entrance fees at all locations.

National Parks that normally charge an entrance fee include Great Falls Park, Shenandoah National Park and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Here's a full list.

