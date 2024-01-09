Several Maryland, Virginia schools to open late following storm that flooded roads, stranded cars

Several schools in Maryland and Virginia will open late on Wednesday due to a storm that rolled through the area on Tuesday, leaving behind flooded roads, power outages and debris.

The following Maryland schools will open late or be closed:

Bowie State University will be closed.

Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late.

University of Maryland College Park will open at 10 a.m.

The following Virginia schools will open two hours late:

Fauquier County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Schools

King George County Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Page County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

High wind warnings and flood warnings are in effect in some areas on Wednesday morning. Go here for all weather alerts.

Remember to never, ever drive on a flooded road. Turn around, don't drown!

Heavy rain drenched already saturated soil on Tuesday evening, and the wind toppled some trees and power lines. Though rain will taper off just before sunrise on Wednesday, the gusty winds will remain.

Tuesday's rain and wind were for the record books.

Rain totals were well over 2 inches and peak wind gusts at airports were about 50 mph.

Reagan National Airport: 2.24 inches of rain and 52 mph peak wind gust

Dulles Airport: 1.76 inches of rain and 50 mph peak wind gust

BWI: 2.62 inches of rain and 48 mph peak wind gust

Annapolis: 2.23 inches and 50 mph peak wind gust

D.C. has now gotten nearly 10 inches of rain since Dec. 1, leaving the ground waterlogged.

Seven people had to be pulled from vehicles stranded in high water along Lanham Severn Road, just south of Greenbelt Road, in Lanham after water from Folly Branch flooded the roadway, according to the Prince George's County fire department. Lanham Severn Road was closed in both directions between Greenbelt Road and Green Haven Road.

Several roads in Fairfax County were closed due to flooding, police said about 4 p.m.; see a list here.

Beach Drive in Kensington, Maryland, was also flooded. Part of the street near Connecticut Avenue was impossible to see underneath the water. At one point, firefighters were called in to help people trapped in a vehicle. They were brought out safely and no one was taken for medical care, officials said.

A tree fell across Conifer Lane in Kensington, where Montgomery County fire crews and PEPCO utility crews were called around 4:45 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the tree damaged a parked car.

At the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, police halted traffic in both directions on both spans due to the high winds Tuesday evening. Gusts reached up to 80 mph. It reopened under limited wind restrictions before 9 p.m. Traffic was also paused at the Nice Bridge between Charles County, Maryland, and King George County Virginia.