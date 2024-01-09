Volunteer with NBC4's The Scene and Telemundo 44 to clean up Arlington National Cemetery

Every year, volunteers place tens of thousands of wreaths on gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery in a moving tribute to those who served this country.

Come January, it’s time to clean up the wreaths. And you can help during Wreaths Out.

Join NBC4, Telemundo 44 and The Scene Team on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, to volunteer. Volunteers should plan to arrive by 7:45 a.m. at our meeting place near Arlington National Cemetery.

Sign up using the form below, and we’ll email you all the information you need, plus any updates.

Here are the basics:

We'll meet at 7:45 a.m. near the Arlington National Cemetery visitor's center.

Your best bet is to take Metro to the Arlington Cemetery stop and walk up Memorial Avenue.

Look for the NBC4 flag. We'll be there!

We'll announce some more details, two reminders and special surprises in the days to come. Keep an eye on your email inbox for updates and important information!

Sign up to volunteer at Wreaths Out 2024

Here are some important things to know:

Security: There will be added security this year at all entrance points to Arlington National Cemetery. Pack lightly as bags will be searched and you’ll need to walk through a magnetometer. All visitors age 18 and up must show a valid photo ID. Here’s more information.

Weather/how to dress: Dress in layers for the chill. (Needless to say, this is hallowed ground, so please don’t wear anything you wouldn’t wear in front of your grandmother.) Also, wear shoes that are water-resistant or water proof and comfortable for walking long distances. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

What to bring: Bring a water bottle, in addition to weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Food is not permitted at Arlington National Cemetery. You are allowed to bring a PVC pipe, rope and broomsticks to help pick up wreaths, but no sharp metal objects (for example, the metal parts of rakes and hoes) are permitted.

Transportation: We strongly recommend taking Metro. Here’s information on parking. If you choose to drive, build in lots of extra time for crowds, traffic and road closures.

“There will be no vehicular access permitted on cemetery grounds until 3 p.m. The Welcome Center Parking Garage will open to the public at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis,” Arlington National Cemetery said.

Accessibility: Here’s information on visiting Arlington National Cemetery with disabilities.

Rain, snow, or shine, we’re a go and on time! Thank you in advance for joining in this special tradition.

