The Weekend Scene: 15+ Ways to Enjoy Peak Cherry Blossom Season Around DC, Rain or Shine

This is your weekend to see D.C.'s cherry blossom peak bloom — when the famed cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are bursting with flowers.

Rain chances on Friday and Saturday will make it a good time to visit a blossom-themed art exhibit. There's also a cherry blossom beer festival on Saturday.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend for visiting the cherry blossoms. One of the cherry blossom season's best events, the Blossom Kite Festival, has been rescheduled to Sunday. Here's the forecast.

Before you go to the Tidal Basin, check out our guide that includes helpful tips on getting there.

Things to Do in Washington DC

Highwire artist Philippe Petit (Thurs., Nat'l Building Museum, 💲💲💲💲): Petit is most famous for walking between Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974, and now his act is coming to D.C.

Free pick — Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures (opens Fri., NMAAHC, 🚫💸): Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costume is on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture — and that’s just the start of this sci-fi journey. Remember, you need timed passes to visit the NMAAHC.

Free pick — Grindstone fashion show watch party (Fri., Adams Morgan, 🚫💸): Darel "Grindstone" Dawson thought his invite to show the Grindstone collection at New York Fashion Week was spam — but it was legit. Catch a replay of the show and a music video premiere with silent disco headphones — plus all the luxe streetwear fashions — at Grindstone Universal on 18th Street NW.

Taylor Swift dance party (Fri., Howard Theatre, 💲💲): Are you ready for it?

Live Tour: HERstory on the National Mall (Sat., 💲💲): A Tour of Her Own returns for a special Women's History Month edition.

Free pick — Ay-Ō's Happy Rainbow Hell at Sackler Gallery (opens Sat., Sackler Gallery, 🚫💸): This mind-bending, rainbow-filled art exhibit may not be suitable for all ages.

Republic Restoratives reopening party (Sat., Ivy City, 💲): The woman-owned distillery is welcoming its fans back with bottle engraving, samples and more.

Cherry Blossom Wine & Beer Festival (Sat. and 4/1, National Union Building, 💲💲💲): Grab your friends to sample unlimited wines, craft beers and ciders while enjoying live music. Tickets start at $60.

My 00's Playlist Tour (Sat., Capital One Arena, 💲💲💲): Ashanti, Ja Rule, T.I. and more are set to perform.

Sounds of the DMV: Hip Hop Showcase (Sat., KenCen, 💲💲): Dior Ashley Brown, Nia Dinero, Nonchalant, Von Vargas and Fly Zyah are set to perform.

Free pick — Wunder Garten Cherryfest (through 4/9, NoMa, 🚫💸): This Northeast beer garden is hosting live music and special cocktails every Friday and Saturday night during cherry blossom season.

Free pick — Blossom Kite Festival & Sakura Taiko Fest (Sun., Washington Monument, 🚫💸): The colorful sight of dozens of kites soaring around the Washington Monument is worth the trip — but visitors can also make their own kites, enter flying competitions and watch performances. Head to the Sylvan Theatre for Japanese drumming performances.

Free pick — Notes From the Crypt (Sun., Congressional Cemetery, 🚫💸): This classical music performance offers 50 seats on a first-come, first served basis.

Free pick — Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine Easter Bazaar (Sun., Northeast DC, 🚫💸): Shop traditional Ukrainian arts and crafts, food and books. You can also pick up kits to dry Easter eggs the traditional Ukrainian way.

Champagne, Comedy, And Drag (Sun., The Comedy Loft of DC, 💲): Six performers, including both drag queens and comedians, will keep you laughing all night.

RiverRun Festival (through 4/22, KenCen, 💲+): This expansive festival includes performances, film screenings, family fun and activations throughout the Kennedy Center grounds.

Things to Do in Virginia

Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival (Fri. to Sun., Chantilly, 💲): Give your home a spring refresh with new art and decor.

Easter egg hunts (Prince William County, 💲+): Several parks have Easter egg hunt events in the next few weeks.

Free pick — Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Sat., Tysons, 🚫💸): Stop by for adorable snacks, drinks and selfies.

Free pick — Civil War Women’s Day at Fort Ward (Sat., Alexandria, 🚫💸): The whole family is invited to a "living history program" with historical interpreters carrying out talks and demonstrations.

Free pick — ShamRock n' Roll (Sat., Clarendon, 🚫💸): This free festival with live music is moving into the Clarendon Ballroom due to the weather.

Things to Do in Maryland

Will Jawando on "My Seven Black Fathers" (Fri., Sandy Spring Museum, 💲💲): Attorney, activist, community leader and author Will Jawando shares his personal story.

Free pick — Black Resistance! Stories From Prince George's County (through Sun., Montpelier Arts Center, 🚫💸): See this Black history exhibit in Prince George's before it closes.

