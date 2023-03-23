Timeless Butterflies: ARTECHOUSE DC Celebrates Cherry Blossoms With Virtual Exhibition

ARTECHOUSE DC announced its sixth annual cherry blossom-inspired exhibition — PIXELBLOOM: Timeless Butterflies.

The museum, known for its innovative, technology-driven experiential art, expanded on its successful 2022 PIXELBLOOM for this year’s exhibition, which runs from now to until June 11.

Timeless Butterflies ARTECHOUSE

The all-new showcase tells a visual narrative that takes visitors through a virtual world of cherry blossoms to experience the beauty of butterflies. The butterflies awake from a winter slumber and kick off springtime by transforming ‘pixels’ into full bloom.

ARTECHOUSE DC

ARTECHOUSE Founder and Chief Creative Officer Sandro Kereselidze said this year’s display also hopes to point their audience’s attention to issues of climate change.

“Through this exhibition’s focus on the enchanting butterflies, and their nod to the changing season, we hope to bring the audience's attention to nature and the nuances of our ever-changing climate, stirring up a deeper appreciation for the world around us,” Kereselidze said.

Museumgoers can further explore the butterfly's life cycle through a series of “Digital Flower Experiments” by Japanese digital designer Mei Tamazawa, as well as an installation depicting the Monarch Butterfly migration cycle on LG Display’s Transparent OLED screens.

ARTECHOUSE DC

ARTECHOUSE DC’s XR Bar will feature a curated menu of cocktails and mocktails inspired by the exhibition — open 3p.m. on weekdays and 12p.m. on weekends until close.

Tickets range from $17-30 and can be purchased online here.

