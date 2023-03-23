Things to Do DC

Timeless Butterflies: ARTECHOUSE DC Celebrates Cherry Blossoms With Virtual Exhibition

Step into a pixelated world of Cherry Blossoms and butterflies at ARTECHOUSE DC's new exhibition: family fun, experiments, cocktails and more.

By Patrick J. Maguire

NBC Universal, Inc.

ARTECHOUSE DC announced its sixth annual cherry blossom-inspired exhibition — PIXELBLOOM: Timeless Butterflies.

The museum, known for its innovative, technology-driven experiential art, expanded on its successful 2022 PIXELBLOOM for this year’s exhibition, which runs from now to until June 11.

Timeless Butterflies ARTECHOUSE
Timeless Butterflies ARTECHOUSE

The all-new showcase tells a visual narrative that takes visitors through a virtual world of cherry blossoms to experience the beauty of butterflies. The butterflies awake from a winter slumber and kick off springtime by transforming ‘pixels’ into full bloom.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Timeless Butterflies ARTECHOUSE
ARTECHOUSE DC

 ARTECHOUSE Founder and Chief Creative Officer Sandro Kereselidze said this year’s display also hopes to point their audience’s attention to issues of climate change.

“Through this exhibition’s focus on the enchanting butterflies, and their nod to the changing season, we hope to bring the audience's attention to nature and the nuances of our ever-changing climate, stirring up a deeper appreciation for the world around us,” Kereselidze said.

Museumgoers can further explore the butterfly's life cycle through a series of “Digital Flower Experiments” by Japanese digital designer Mei Tamazawa, as well as an installation depicting the Monarch Butterfly migration cycle on LG Display’s Transparent OLED screens.

Timeless Butterflies ARTECHOUSE
ARTECHOUSE DC

ARTECHOUSE DC’s XR Bar will feature a curated menu of cocktails and mocktails inspired by the exhibition — open 3p.m. on weekdays and 12p.m. on weekends until close.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 51 mins ago

The Weekend Scene: 15+ Ways to Enjoy Peak Cherry Blossom Season Around DC, Rain or Shine

Arlington County 3 hours ago

Arlington County Board Passes ‘Missing Middle' Plan to Reform Housing

Tickets range from $17-30 and can be purchased online here.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCWASHINGTONThe SceneNational Cherry Blossom Festival
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us