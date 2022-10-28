Smithsonian Suggests Sites for 2 New Museums Near National Mall

After years of searching, the Smithsonian has its eyes on two potential sites for new museums.

The Board of Regents chose two areas near the National Mall and Tidal Basin for the National Museum of the American Latino (NMAL) and the American Women's History Museum.

The first possible site is the South Monument site. That's land on Jefferson Drive across from the National Mall, near the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The second option is along the Tidal Basin near the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

The Board of Regents considers these optimal sites for the new museums, but Congress must act before the board can make its final designations.

NMAL Board Chair Henry R. Muñoz, III, said the site is beautiful and Congress must move to approve the museum this year.

"Today, alongside our sister museum which honors and celebrates the rich history and impact of American women, we are one step closer to our dream," he said in a statement.

